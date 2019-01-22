Envirosite, an ADEC Innovation, Receives 2018 EBJ Business Achievement Award

SHELTON, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEC Innovations' Envirosite Corporation, a leading provider of environmental data solutions that enable better decision-making, announces today that it has been honored with the Project Merit: Information Technology award for its groundbreaking Open Environmental Data (OED) Platform as part of the 2018 Environmental Business Journal® (EBJ) Business Awards.

Envirosite, an ADEC Innovation, developed the OED Platform to provide clients with an in-depth look into possible environmental contamination or hazardous materials that may hinder the economic development of a particular region. In 2018, Envirosite, in partnership with the Smart and Sustainable Action Association (SaSAA), collaborated with the Broome County, New York Department Planning Department in the creation of a specialized mapping system through the OED platform. This project will be vital to identifying possible contamination sites at the county's parks, creating opportunities to implement health-related actions and strengthen incident prevention.

EBJ is a business research publication which provides strategic information and market forecasts for executives involved in 14 business segments including environmental remediation, water and wastewater, air pollution control, environmental consulting and engineering, hazardous waste, instrumentation, pollution control equipment, waste management, resource recovery, and solid waste management. It presents its annual EBJ Business Achievement Awards to recognize outstanding business performance in the environmental services sector.

"In what is widely regarded as a stable market, a number of companies exceeded the norms of low single-digit growth with double-digit growth or ambitious ventures into new practice areas or technology development," said Grant Ferrier, president of Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI, Inc.), publisher of Environmental Business Journal.

Envirosite President Mark Cerino said that the company is honored to be recognized by EBJ as it plays an important role in the environmental services community. "We have built our platforms to meet the ever-changing demands and challenges associated with environmental due diligence and risk management, and the OED platform empowers communities to use high-quality, accurate data to inform development decisions and make a positive impact."

The 2018 EBJ awards will be presented at a special ceremony at the Environmental Industry Summit XVII in San Diego on March 20, 2019, an annual three-day executive retreat hosted by EBI, Inc.

About Envirosite

Envirosite is a data solutions company that develops breakthrough technology that enables stakeholders to put environmental data into action. Our solutions are used throughout the industry for environmental risk management, site assessments, due diligence and research on commercial properties and companies. By uniting years of industry experience with innovative technical expertise, our responsive, cost-effective solutions provide stakeholders with the ability to harness multiple sources of environmental data quickly so they can explore it at scale to uncover business-critical insights. Visit https://www.envirositecorp.com/ to find out more.

About the EBJ Business Achievement Awards

In October-December 2018, Environmental Business Journal solicited nominations for the EBJ Business Achievement Awards. Nominations were accepted in 200-word essays in specific categories. Final awards were determined by a committee of EBJ editorial advisory board members.

(Disclaimer: company audits were not conducted to verify information or claims submitted with nominations)

About EBI

Founded in 1988, Environmental Business International Inc. is a research, publishing and consulting company that specializes in defining emerging markets and generating strategic market intelligence for companies, investors and policymakers. EBI publishes Environmental Business Journal® and Climate Change Business Journal®. EBI also performs contract research for the US government and private sector and founded the Environmental Industry Summit Series, four annual conferences for executives in the environmental industry. Visit ebionline.org to find out more.

Media Contact

Jacki Fricke

+1 (714) 508-4100

media@adec-innovations.com

