Envirotainer Opens 3rd Indian Station in Bangalore

UPPLANDS VÄSBY, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader and by far the largest provider of secure cold chain solutions for air transport of pharmaceuticals, today announced that they are expanding their global station network by adding a third station in India, this time in the city of Bangalore (BLR). Bangalore becomes the 43rd station in the Envirotainer network to carry the flagship RAP e2 which is currently commonly used for the temperature-sensitive COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the world. The new station will be operational from February 1st, 2021 and will, in addition to the RAP e2, also carry the smaller RKN e1, heating and cooling container.

"By opening a full-service station in the pharmaceutical hub of Bangalore, India, we want to help our Indian vaccine producing customers by providing easier and faster access to state-of-the-art cold-chain solutions," explains Suat Toh, Head of Sales APAC at Envirotainer. "We work hard to do our part in providing the services needed to meet what looks like unprecedented shipment volumes for the COVID-19 vaccine. These shipments are absolutely time- and life-critical to people all over the world." she continues.

Recognizing the need for secure temperature-controlled air freight solutions, Envirotainer has been expanding its sales offering in Asia-Pacific over the past years, investing in both service capabilities and an agile network model.

"We are investing heavily across the world, both in our service network and also in our container fleet, to support the ongoing and upcoming COVID-19 vaccine(s) shipments," explains Eddy Cojulun, Chief Sales Officer at Envirotainer. He continues, "We also have to remember that there are other pharmaceuticals besides COVID-19 vaccines that still need to be shipped so that people around the world get their regular medicines as well."

Sustainability aspect

The RAP e2 is the most environmentally friendly temperature-controlled air cargo container available in the market. Delivering pharmaceuticals using the Envirotainer RAP e2 emits 0.9kg CO2e per vial shipped. This can be compared to, for example, a smaller passive solution's 11.6kg CO2e per vial shipped. Adding the quality aspect and reducing the risks of having to discard pharmaceuticals that have been damaged during transport, and produce and deliver replacement products, has a tremendous positive commercial as well as environmental impact using the RAP e2 versus using a passive box solution.

