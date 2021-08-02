Envirotainer Welcomes China Southern Airlines as the first mainland China carrier to approve the Releye® RLP

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transportation of pharmaceuticals, today announced that China Southern Airlines has approved the Envirotainer Releye® RLP for usage on their fleet of aircrafts. With this approval, China Southern can now transport the Releye® RLP on their extensive network, increasing the capacity to meet ever growing need for temperature-controlled, high-quality and connected ULD solutions.

The Envirotainer Releye® RLP is a LD11-sized unit with a unique air flow technology for maximum temperature stability in the cargo bay. The RLP-size fits 3-euro pallets (or 2-US pallets) and fills a strategic gap between the larger RAP-size and the smaller RKN-size allowing for increase efficiency by mixing and matching sizes based on shipment volume. The Releye® RLP uses rechargeable batteries to power its electric heating and compressor cooling system and can power its system for over 170 hours on a single charge.

With its unique feature set, the Releye® RLP sets a new standard for secure cold chain solutions bringing a temperature-controlled air freight container to market with a new footprint, industry-leading autonomy and fully integrated live monitoring.

"We are happy to welcome China Southern Airlines as the latest carrier of our newest innovation, the Envirotainer Releye® RLP container," says Don Harrison, Head of Global Key Accounts, Airlines at Envirotainer. He continued, "We will provide China Southern Airlines with the Releye® RLP container so that they can further broaden their portfolio of high-quality temperature-controlled solutions."

"We are excited to be the first mainland China carrier to approve the Releye® RLP container." Says Charlotte Huang, Deputy Director of Sales Department, China Southern Air Logistics, "The Releye® container sets a new standard for secure cold chain transport at a time when Covid-19 vaccine and other temperature-controlled medicines are being shipped around the world. With its advanced technology in long battery life, track and trace device and environmentally-friendly designs, this groundbreaking container will undeniably promote mutual cooperation between Envirotainer and China Southern Airlines in every shipment of temperature-sensitive pharma."

CONTACT:

Mattias Isaksson

Head of Marketing & Communications

Envirotainer AB

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/envirotainer-ab/r/envirotainer-welcomes-china-southern-airlines-as-the-first-mainland-china-carrier-to-approve-the-rel,c3390757

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/envirotainer-ab/i/releye-r--rlp-3,c2938965 Releye(R) RLP 3 https://news.cision.com/envirotainer-ab/i/releye-r--rlp-4,c2938966 Releye(R) RLP 4 https://news.cision.com/envirotainer-ab/i/releye-r--rlp-2,c2938967 Releye(R) RLP 2

SOURCE Envirotainer AB