Envisage Technologies Achieves AWS Public Safety And Disaster Response Competency Status

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisage Technologies, the world's leader in training and compliance software created exclusively for public safety agencies, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Safety & Disaster Response (PSDR) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Envisage provides the only comprehensive solution built exclusively for the exacting needs of law enforcement and public safety leaders, with particular focus on training, compliance, case management, professional development, legal defensibility, and public accountability. Envisage helps customers leverage the power of AWS to ensure our first responders are trained, equipped and mission ready.

Achieving the AWS PSDR Competency differentiates Envisage as an AWS Partner with proven expertise in the public safety market. The company's technology enables first responders and public safety organizations to protect the public and prepare, respond, and recover from natural or man-made emergencies and disasters. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess and design AWS Well-Architected solutions, delivered seamlessly on AWS.

"Envisage is proud to achieve AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status," said Ari Vidali, founder and CEO, Envisage Technologies. "Our team is dedicated to helping public safety organizations and law enforcement mature their readiness with technology by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Plan, measure, anticipate, and respond with expertise and leadership during times of crisis. Acadis gives you the ability to provide uniform quality training for increased preparedness with a comprehensive readiness solution.

About Envisage Technologies

Envisage Technologies is the world's leader in software solutions for first responders. Our Acadis Readiness Suite is the only comprehensive solution built exclusively for the exacting needs of public safety leaders, with particular focus on training, compliance, case management, professional development, legal defensibility, and public accountability. FirstForward is the ultimate career management platform for public safety professionals focused on managing their careers, relationships, and the particular challenges faced by first responders. Our customers include federal agencies, law enforcement organizations, military commands, and many state and local public safety organizations. For more information, please see www.envisagenow.com

