Envisio and Polco Announce Integration using Community Livability Data to Empower Local Government Strategic Planning and Drive Better Community Outcomes

Natural pairing of Polco's premier library of government performance measures with Envisio's planning and performance platform aligns community outcomes data with strategic initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC and MADISON, Wis., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisio, a strategic planning and performance management software company, and Polco, a civic engagement and performance analytics company, announced today an integration that will help local governments to align community livability indicators with strategic priorities, track progress, and deliver better outcomes.

This partnership combines Envisio's planning, performance, and project management platform with Polco's Track module, powered by the Government Performance Action & Learning (GPAL) data warehouse. GPAL includes extensive U.S. community and benchmark data compiled and analyzed by Polco data scientists and academic partners.

This innovative pairing of Envisio and Polco puts powerful data at the fingertips of local government leaders. Post this

"This innovative pairing of Envisio and Polco puts powerful data at the fingertips of local government leaders who are implementing strategic objectives," said Mike Bell, CEO and Co-Founder of Envisio. "It creates a one-stop-shop for local governments to take the right actions, measure performance, and share progress with elected officials and residents."

"Polco's mission is to bring communities together around their most important issues and to help use data from those experiences to maximize quality of life for their constituents," said Nick Mastronardi, CEO of Polco. "We are excited to work with Envisio to optimize the decision process for governments and put community livability data front and center of their plans."

The integration means local government customers can access Polco Track directly from Envisio. They can select community-specific performance measures, scores, and benchmarks and align them directly with their strategic objectives. These visualizations can also be embedded into Envisio public dashboards and reports to show progress towards outcomes. Learn more at envisio.com/polco-track/.

About Envisio

Envisio is the most widely used strategic planning and performance management solution in local government. Municipalities and counties use Envisio to execute plans and projects, measure and report on performance, make evidence-based decisions, and build trust and transparency with their communities. Visit https://envisio.com/

About Polco

Polco provides advanced engagement and analytics solutions that unite governments and constituents for stronger, better trusted, communities. Polco is a veteran-led GovTech company headquartered in Madison WI, providing engagement and AI-based analytics capabilities to over 400 jurisdictions across North America, and beyond. Visit https://info.polco.us

CONTACT: Ashley Hunt, [email protected]

SOURCE Envisio