Envisio Names Craig Ross as CEO

Founding CEO Mike Bell to continue on Envisio board, providing guidance for the next era of innovative public sector solutions that build trust, enhance transparency and improve performance.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisio , a strategy and performance management software company, today announced it has named Craig Ross as CEO, succeeding founder Mike Bell, who launched the company in 2012 and will continue to impact the business as an active member of the board.

Ross joins Envisio during a period of strong momentum. The company reported revenue growth of 43% in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the same 9-month period in 2023 and recently entered a new strategic partnership with Tyler Technologies that brings together tools and services for priority-based budgeting, strategic alignment and performance management, in line with the Rethinking Budgeting guidelines of the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). More than 40 new public sector organizations have partnered with Envisio so far in 2024.

"Envisio's future is bright with Craig supporting our team's mission to serve local government and other public sector organizations in enhancing trust and transparency," said Bell. "Craig brings more than three decades of experience in the government technology software space, including a deep background in budgeting software and ERP. I couldn't be more thrilled to have his leadership guiding the company into its next phase of exceptional products and services."

Previously, Ross was interim CEO at Euna Solutions and CEO of eCivis, which followed a decade of leadership at Questica, a provider of budget management and data visualization software for the public sector.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to build upon Envisio's many years of success working with some of the most forward-thinking cities, counties, healthcare, nonprofit and education institutions in North America and across the globe," said Ross. "With this outstanding team, we will continue to serve local governments in aligning their work with the needs of their communities, and provide all of our public sector customers with the solutions to become higher performing, more transparent and trusted organizations."

About Envisio

Envisio is the most widely used strategic planning and performance management solution in local government. Cities, counties, school districts, and other public sector organizations use Envisio to execute plans, measure and report on performance, make evidence-based decisions, and build trust and transparency with their communities. More information can be found at envisio.com .

