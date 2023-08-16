Envisio Names Stefan Baerg as Chief Revenue Officer

Baerg's deep local government and budgeting technology experience will play an integral role in Envisio's next growth phase providing the public sector with solutions for building trust and transparency

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisio, a strategic planning and performance management software company, today announced it has named Stefan Baerg as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). An experienced leader in government technology (GovTech) and public sector sales, Baerg will head alignment and integration of all revenue-related functions for the business. He joins Envisio following record-breaking growth in 2022 and will steer revenue activities at a pivotal time when more local governments are seeking solutions to increase trust and transparency through effective planning, budgeting, and performance management processes.

"We are thrilled to add Stefan's deep public sector expertise to our team," said Mike Bell, CEO and Founder of Envisio. "Our company's growth is a direct reflection of the increasing demand for greater trust and transparency in local government. Stefan's alignment with our company mission and extensive knowledge of best-in-class government technology solutions will benefit both our new and existing customers."

Previously, Baerg was Head of Enterprise and Mid-Market Sales for Euna Solutions, where he started his journey as the Vice President of Sales for Questica Software, before adding responsibility for marketing as well as sales leadership for eCivis. Prior to Questica, Baerg spent time leading sales and client management organizations at Amex and TD Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with Distinction from the University of Alberta.

Baerg recently helped develop a joint white paper with Envisio, Balancing Act, and Euna Solutions – A Roadmap to Real Collaboration in Budgeting – that outlines a roadmap for implementing budgeting best practices recommended by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). At Envisio, Baerg will continue collaborating with sector leaders on the critical role of technology, data, resident engagement, and strategic planning in supporting transparent budget processes for local governments.

"Envisio is setting a high bar when it comes to technology tools that build trust and transparency in the public sector," said Baerg. "I look forward to working with such an innovative, mission-driven team supporting local governments in their efforts to better align the work of government with the needs of their communities."

About Envisio

Envisio is the most widely used strategic planning and performance management solution in local government. For more information, visit www.envisio.com.

