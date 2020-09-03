Envision-AESC Group Names Bill Williams as Director of Business Development

SMYRNA, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision-AESC Group is proud to announce that Bill Williams, an electric vehicle (EV) industry leader for many years, will be joining the team at our Smyrna, Tennessee, facility, as Director of Business Development, to spearhead the battery product line expansion plans into many other markets. While this facility continues to produce batteries for the Nissan LEAF, as it has for the last 10 years, these other markets include medium and heavy-duty buses and trucks, other light duty automobiles, agricultural, material handling, golf cart and marine, as well as energy storage industries. In recent years, Mr. Williams has led the adoption of electric buses at airports and university campuses across the country and has several years of experience with EVSE sales and marketing.

"I am extremely excited about this opportunity! As the EV industry matures, the need for high quality batteries, with millions of miles of proven safety, performance and reliability is imperative. Electric vehicle makers don't need to reinvent the wheel by manufacturing their own batteries. We will help new companies go to market with zero-emission powertrains and give the established Electric Vehicle OEM's a choice in battery technology," says Bill Williams.

With a head office in Japan, Envision AESC Group operates battery production facilities in Zama, Japan, Sunderland in the UK as well as Tennessee in the US. The company's fourth production and R&D base is in China, with a plant officially commencing construction in Wuxi of eastern China's Jiangsu Province this year.

Shoichi Matsumoto, Chief Executive Officer of Envision AESC Group, remarked: "Our batteries boast a superb safety and quality record. To date, our lithium-ion batteries manufactured in Japan, the United States, and Europe have been installed in over 430,000 electric vehicles with zero safety incidents. We will build on our excellent safety and quality record while moving forward with the development of next-generation batteries and expanding into new markets in the United States under Bill Williams' direction."

Envision AESC

Envision AESC is the world's leading battery technology company. Through AIoT-driven innovations in battery technology and multidisciplinary applications, Envision AESC establishes scenarios to enable electric vehicles to participate in the renewable energy eco-system, as well as providing a dynamic balance for the integration of smart transportation.

For more information, please visit: http:/ /www.envision-aesc.com/

Envision Group

Envision Group is a leading digital energy company with deep industry expertise. It owns the world-leading AIoT Operating System, EnOS™, which currently manages 120 GW of energy assets globally. By integrating with technology partners such as Sonnen, ChargePoint, AutoGrid, and Bazefield, Envision is able to deliver a comprehensive AIoT operating system and smart city ecosystem. Founded in 2007, Envision's heritage is in the wind sector and is currently one of the industry's leading wind technology companies. Headquartered in Shanghai, Envision has regional offices across Asia, Europe, North and South Americas and has established global R&D and engineering centers in Singapore, Denmark, Germany, the United States and Japan. Envision's mission is to "solve the challenges for a sustainable future"; the company is committed to creating a world of beautiful energy where everyone has access to clean, secure and affordable energy.

For more information, please visit: www.envision-group.com

