ENVISION APPOINTS 15-YEAR MICROSOFT VETERAN STEPHEN ROSE AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Former Microsoft Senior Product Manager Joins Envision as Tech Innovation and AI Leader

PAWTUCKET, R.I., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Technology Advisors, a leading technology company focused on delivering secure, future-ready workplaces, today announced the appointment of Stephen Rose to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Rose brings more than 35 years of deep technical expertise to the role, including a distinguished 15-year tenure at Microsoft, where he served as Senior Product Manager tasked with global IT pro-readiness for Modern Work and Copilot.

Stephen Rose appointed as CTO at Envision Technology Advisors.

"We're committed to bringing the best talent in the market to bear for our clients," said Todd Knapp, CEO of Envision Technology Advisors. "Stephen holds more than 20 technical certifications, he was a recipient of Microsoft's prestigious Platinum Circle award, he was recognized three-times as a Microsoft MVP, and his depth of expertise is a perfect complement to our innovative team."

As leader of the Office of the CTO, Stephen will focus on expanding and operationalizing Envision's focus on emerging enterprise technologies, including Cloud, AI, Cybersecurity, and Quantum Computing. Rose's extensive background in community building and technical readiness will also strengthen Envision's role as a trusted advisor to organizations navigating complex digital landscapes.

"Envision has built a phenomenal reputation for pushing the boundaries of what a modern workplace can achieve," said Stephen Rose, newly appointed CTO. "I am thrilled to join Todd and this incredibly talented innovative team to design and deploy secure, high-impact technology solutions our clients need to thrive tomorrow."

About Envision Technology Advisors

Envision Technology Advisors is a national technology consulting and services firm based in New England. With a focus on strategy and leadership, Envision specializes in Cybersecurity, AI & Automation, Cloud, and Digital Innovation services. Learn more at envisionsuccess.net.

SOURCE Envision Technology Advisors