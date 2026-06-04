Envision Consulting, LLC and the Center for Nonprofit Management (CNM) Partner to Launch the 2026 State of the Nonprofit Workplace Report

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Consulting, in partnership with the Center for Nonprofit Management (CNM), is proud to announce the development of the 2026 State of the Nonprofit Workplace Report (SNWR26), an updated and expanded analysis of compensation, benefits, and workforce conditions across the region's nonprofit sector.

Center for Nonprofit Management

Since the release of the original State of the Nonprofit Worker Report in 2022, CNM has been advancing understanding of workforce conditions across the nonprofit sector. This new collaboration builds on that leadership by expanding the breadth and depth of the research, uniting CNM's sector expertise with Envision Consulting's experience in executive search, organizational strategy, and workforce analysis.

"We are thrilled to partner with CNM to bring new clarity and transparency to the nonprofit workforce," said Allison Fuller, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Envision Consulting. "This report will provide leaders, employees, and policymakers with critical data to make informed decisions about compensation, staffing, and organizational sustainability."

In this comprehensive initiative, CNM and Envision will collaborate to gather and analyze data from both nonprofit employees and nonprofit organizations, offering a detailed look at pay benchmarks, employment trends, and the evolving needs of the nonprofit workforce. The report will also explore broader sector-wide issues including funding stability, staffing challenges, and the growing adoption of AI tools within nonprofit operations.

"This partnership represents a major step toward understanding how our region's nonprofit organizations—and the people who power them—are faring in today's rapidly shifting landscape," said Efrain Escobedo, President and CEO for Center for Nonprofit Management. "Together, we will develop a resource that reflects the voices, challenges, and aspirations of nonprofit workers at every level."

Designed for nonprofit executives, HR leaders, funders, lawmakers, and individual nonprofit employees, NWR26 will serve as a vital tool for understanding compensation equity, workforce trends, and how organizations and employees are adapting to recent disruptions, including the 2025 Los Angeles fires, federal funding changes, and shifts in immigration policy affecting the social impact sector.

About the Center for Nonprofit Management (CNM)

The Center for Nonprofit Management has been the backbone of Southern California's social impact sector for almost 50 years. They are building stronger organizations that meet the moment through growth, strength, and unity. Because when nonprofits thrive, so do our communities.

About Envision Consulting

Envision Consulting is a boutique firm specializing in executive search, organizational and workforce strategy for nonprofit organizations, including compensation benchmarking, job architecture, and organizational design, as well as merger exploration, and executive leadership transitions. With offices in New York, Denver and Los Angeles, Envision Consulting applies structured, data-informed approaches, including rigorous hiring processes and objective, evidence-based decision making.

In 2023, Envision was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color for the third year in a row.

SOURCE Envision Consulting