Doheny Eye Institute Welcomes Alicia Cleaver as Chief Development Officer with Support from Envision Consulting

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doheny Eye Institute, in partnership with Envision Consulting, is proud to announce the appointment of Alicia Cleaver as its new Chief Development Officer. Cleaver joins Doheny at a pivotal time as the Institute continues to expand its impact as a world-renowned leader in ophthalmology.

Alicia Cleaver

With nearly two decades of experience in fundraising, Cleaver has dedicated her career to advancing philanthropy for mission-driven, world-class institutions. Most recently, she served as Associate Vice President at Occidental College, where she led the frontline fundraising team through highly successful annual giving campaigns, strengthened campus partnerships, and played a key role in securing multiple major, principal, and planned gifts.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alicia to the Executive Leadership Team," said CEO Marissa Goldberg. "She brings a wealth of experience, thoughtful leadership, and a proven track record of driving meaningful results. Equally important, Alicia is deeply committed to Doheny's mission and shares our passion for expanding our impact. We are confident her insight and dedication will help guide the organization into its next phase of growth."

"Vision is often taken for granted, yet it is central to how we experience and navigate the world," said Cleaver. "This is a pivotal time for advancing research to better understand the causes, prevention, and treatment of eye disease. I am honored to return to the healthcare sector and to help propel Doheny Eye Institute's efforts to advance vision science which ultimately translates into meaningful breakthroughs for patients."

About Doheny Eye Institute

Doheny Eye Institute is a globally recognized leader in vision research, clinical care, and education. Dedicated to preserving sight and advancing treatments for blinding diseases, Doheny brings together top scientists, physicians, and educators to improve outcomes for patients worldwide.

About Envision Consulting

Envision Consulting is a boutique firm specializing in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration, and executive leadership transitions exclusively for nonprofit organizations. With offices in New York, Denver, Lexington, and Los Angeles, Envision Consulting integrates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion throughout its practices, including a structured hiring process and anti-biased decision-making. In 2023, Envision was named by Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color for the third consecutive year.

SOURCE Envision Consulting