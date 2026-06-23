Envision Consulting Marks 25 Years Serving DC Metro Businesses -- From Break-Fix IT to AI Implementation

Alexandria, VA MSP announces expanded AI services powered by Anthropic's Claude and Microsoft Copilot

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Consulting, a managed IT services provider headquartered in Old Town Alexandria, today marks its 25th anniversary. Founded April 1, 2001, the company has grown from a break-fix IT shop serving Northern Virginia small businesses to a full-service managed IT and AI implementation partner serving the Washington, DC metro area.

Over 25 years, Envision has guided DC, Maryland, and Virginia businesses through the shift to cloud computing, the rise of remote work, and now the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in day-to-day operations.

Don George, founder and owner of Envision Consulting, founded the company in Old Town Alexandria in 2001.

"Twenty-five years in this business means we've seen a lot of trends come and go," said Don George, founder and owner of Envision Consulting. "What's stayed constant is that DMV businesses need technology that works and someone they can call. AI isn't coming for business — it's already here, and our clients need a trusted partner to help them use it right."

AI Implementation Services — Powered by Claude and Microsoft Copilot

In 2025, Envision formally added AI implementation services to its portfolio. The company deploys Anthropic's Claude for workflow automation, knowledge management, and AI-assisted client communication, and Microsoft Copilot to extend AI capabilities across the Microsoft 365 tools businesses already use every day. Both platforms are rolled out with staff training and adoption support. Details are available at envision-consulting.com.

About Envision Consulting

Envision Consulting is a managed IT services provider based in Alexandria, Virginia, serving small and mid-sized businesses across the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Founded in 2001, the company provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud computing, VoIP, compliance support, and AI implementation services including Anthropic Claude and Microsoft Copilot deployments. For more information, visit envision-consulting.com or call (703) 535-8766.

Contact:

Don George, Owner

Envision Consulting

[email protected]

(703) 535-8766

SOURCE Envision Consulting