Envision Digital and Tridium Sign MOU to Enhance the Development of Smart Parks and Smart Buildings

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Digital International Pte Ltd ("Envision Digital"), a global decarbonisation and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology leader, and Tridium Inc., a leading provider of open platforms, application software frameworks, automation infrastructure technology and device-to-enterprise integration solutions, today entered into a strategic agreement to develop joint innovations. The partnership will support countries around the world that are pursuing decarbonised growth and smart parks / smart infrastructure deployment.

Smart parks are characterised as a cluster of mixed-use smart buildings that are custom-built to meet the needs of different organisations and enterprises within a shared location. Occupants can efficiently control and 'automate' the spaces they lease – and the operational or manufacturing systems and processes within it – using an AIoT platform and digital applications. As countries look to accelerate decarbonisation and meet their net-zero targets, investments in smart parks – which are aimed at eliminating the need to burn fossil fuels for industrial production and regular building operations – could eliminate more than 27 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions[1].

To support the development of smart parks in 88 smart cities worldwide by 2025, of which the US is expected to account for 25 and the Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for 32[2], Envision Digital will combine its expertise in smart energy management (solar, wind and storage) and AIoT optimisation and controls with Tridium's expertise in digital services for smart park and smart building management.

"Organisations across the world already rely on Envision Digital's AIoT operating system – which connects and analyses data from more than 100 million devices – to ensure that their underlying assets are controlled to operate optimally," said Michael Ding, Global Executive Director, Envision Digital. "We are excited to combine, with Tridium, open automation and smart energy management to deliver smart parks and smart buildings that run on renewable energy, helping countries' transition to net-zero."

Headquartered in Singapore, Envision Digital owns EnOS™ – the world-class AIoT operating system that currently manages more than 200 gigawatts of energy assets globally. Driven by machine learning, Envision Digital's proprietary monitoring, advanced analytics, forecasting, and optimising applications provide insights to help organisations better manage their energy assets' performance. This includes proactively detecting and diagnosing emerging system underperformance or component health issues and providing automated recommendations for pre-emptive or corrective action.

"Today's burning question is no longer about whether smart parks and smart buildings can deliver value. Instead, it is about how we can effectively implement the right digital architecture to harness their full potential," said Simon Liu, General Manager, Asia-Pacific, Tridium. "Our partnership with Envision Digital is based on our shared belief that economic growth and sustainability must be a collective consideration. As such, we aim to do our part by implementing an innovation roadmap that will help countries make smart parks the base unit for new breakthroughs in renewable resource allocation and environmental management."

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia in the US, Tridium is the developer of the Niagara Framework® – a comprehensive software platform for the development and deployment of connected products and device-to-enterprise applications. Niagara provides the critical device connectivity, cybersecurity, control, data management, device management and user presentation capabilities needed to extract value and insight from real-time operational data. This enables diverse systems to communicate and collaborate in and across buildings, data centres, manufacturing systems and cities, to create smarter, safer and more efficient enterprises and communities.

About Envision Digital:

Envision Digital is a global decarbonisation and AIoT technology leader headquartered in Singapore, with more than 500 employees across 12 offices in China, France, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Envision Digital owns EnOS™ – the world-class AIoT operating system that currently connects and manages more than 100 million smart devices and 200 gigawatts of energy assets globally. Its monitoring, advanced analytics, forecasting, and optimising applications provide insights to help clients better manage their assets and portfolio performance. Its offering extends to Smart Renewables (Solar, Wind); Smart Cities; Connected Energy; and Smart Plants – partnering governments and companies in their digital transformation journey.

As a major player in AIoT operating systems, Envision Digital is growing an ecosystem of partners to enable energy and digital transformation globally. Its growing list of more than 250 customers and partners spans 10 industries and includes: Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, Keppel, Microsoft, Nissan, PSA International, PTT, Sonnen, Tableau and Total.

For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com

About Tridium:

Tridium is a world leader in business application frameworks – advancing truly open environments that harness the power of the Internet of Things. Niagara provides the critical device connectivity, cybersecurity, control, data management, device management and user presentation capabilities needed to extract value and insight from real-time operational data. Tridium has built Niagara Framework on open-protocol standards, and it has brought it to market with an open distribution model. This open approach is core to Tridium's success.

Today, there are almost one million instances of Niagara at work in hundreds of thousands of projects worldwide. And, the large Niagara Community of customers and development partners is continuously at work improving our platform and expanding its scope. Our solutions allow diverse monitoring, control and automation systems to communicate and collaborate in buildings, data centers, manufacturing systems, smart cities and more. We create smarter, safer and more efficient enterprises and communities. That's the power of open, and the future of innovation.

The company is an independent business entity of Honeywell International Inc.

For more information, please visit www.tridium.com

