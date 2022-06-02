Envision Digital Appoints Category Innovator Cornelius Willis as Global CMO

Cornelius brings over 30 years of experience in software platform marketing, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer of Clari, where he led the creation of the Revenue Operations Category and established Clari's leadership position. Prior to Clari, Cornelius led product marketing for Google Cloud Platform, and has led technical marketing teams at VMware, BEA Systems, and Microsoft. While at Microsoft, Cornelius established the company's first platform marketing team to support the growth of Microsoft's ecosystem of software and solution providers.

As Chief Marketing Officer for Envision Digital, Cornelius will be responsible for brand awareness and market education programs that accelerate the achievement of global net-zero.

Michael Ding, Global Executive Director of Envision said, "We welcome Cornelius to our leadership team as we scale up our global footprint to lead the transition to net zero. Cornelius' experience creating new software categories will help us create an ecosystem of partners and customers working together to build the zero-carbon economy."

Cornelius Willis, Chief Marketing Officer of Envision Digital said, "The achievement of net-zero is not only the most critical challenge facing humanity, but also one of the boldest and most exciting economic opportunities of our lifetime. With experience gathered from hundreds of customer deployments across multiple industries, Envision Digital is well positioned to lead the global transition to net-zero."

About Envision Digital

A global AIoT software leader in Net Zero, Envision Digital is committed to becoming the world's leading net zero technology partner for enterprises, governments, and cities to accelerate progress and improve their citizens' quality of life.

EnOS™, Envision Digital's proprietary AIoT operating system, helps organizations manage the production of renewable energy and orchestrate efficient consumption across their operations to reduce overall carbon footprint and achieve net zero. EnOS™ connects and manages more than 200 million smart devices and 400 gigawatts of energy assets globally.

The company's growing ecosystem of more than 500 customers and partners spans retail, industrial, government, energy, and transportation industries, and includes Accenture, Bureau Veritas, Keppel Corporation, Microsoft, PTT, and PSA (Port of Singapore Authority) international, amongst others.

The company has close to 900 employees and 13 offices across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Thailand, China, and the United States, with headquarters in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com/ .

