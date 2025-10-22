Envision Emerges as a National Leader in Nonprofit Mergers and Acquisitions

With Fifth Transaction in 12 Months, the Organization Demonstrates Accelerated Growth and Impact

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a growing national footprint and a track record spanning more than fourteen years, Envision Consulting is emerging as one of the country's foremost leaders in nonprofit mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Through its deep understanding of mission alignment, governance, and sustainability, Envision has become a trusted advisor in helping organizations strengthen impact through partnership.

In 2025 alone, Envision has successfully guided four significant nonprofit mergers, uniting organizations including All For Kids and Raise A Child, CPLC with both Shelter Partnerships and Amanecer, and New Horizons with The Campbell Center. Each collaboration demonstrates how thoughtful consolidation and shared vision can elevate services, expand reach, and enhance organizational resilience.

Building on this momentum, Envision also advised on the recently announced merger between Prosperity Now and Change Machine, in which Prosperity Now will acquire Change Machine's financial coaching platform to expand tech-enabled support for practitioners nationwide. This transformative partnership exemplifies the type of mission-driven collaboration that defines Envision's work, bringing together innovative organizations to achieve greater scale and impact.

"We've seen firsthand how mergers and partnerships can create extraordinary outcomes for communities," said Allison Fuller, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Envision Consulting, and a Los Angeles Business Journal M&A Dealmaker of the Year nominee. "These organizations aren't just combining operations, they're aligning missions, strengthening their reach, and building the foundation for lasting social change."

Fuller recently shared these insights at the Prosperity Now Summit 2025 in Washington, D.C., where she led a featured workshop titled "Stronger Together: Partnerships Beyond Mergers & Acquisitions." Drawing on Envision's extensive experience facilitating nonprofit partnerships, Fuller discussed how strategic collaboration can move organizations from competition to collective strength.

For over a decade, Envision Consulting has been at the forefront of nonprofit evolution, helping organizations navigate leadership transitions, strengthen infrastructure, and merge with purpose. The firm's growing body of work and influence underscores its role as a national thought leader in building the next generation of sustainable, high-impact nonprofit partnerships.

About Prosperity Now

Prosperity Now is a national leader advancing racial and economic equity by helping individuals and families build wealth, stability, and opportunity: www.prosperitynow.org .

About Change Machine

Change Machine provides a powerful financial coaching platform that equips users with the tools, training, and data insights to achieve lasting financial well-being: www.change-machine.org .

