Envision Energy and AMEA Power Sign Agreement for Egypt's Amunet II 500MW Wind Project, Bringing Total Wind Portfolio in Egypt to 1GW

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) 2026, Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced an agreement with AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, for the Amunet II 500MW wind project in Egypt.

The announcement follows the successful commissioning of AMEA Power's 500MW Wind Power Plant in Ras Ghareb, Egypt, in June 2025. As the largest wind farm in Africa, the project demonstrated AMEA Power's ability to successfully develop and commission utility-scale renewable energy projects at pace and scale. Delivered in collaboration with Envision Energy, it reinforced investor confidence in the bankability and scalability of large-scale renewable energy developments while establishing a strong foundation for continued collaboration between the two companies.

Amunet II is AMEA Power's second utility-scale wind project in Egypt. Upon completion, the company's combined wind power capacity in the country will reach 1GW, supporting Egypt's renewable energy ambitions and accelerating its transition towards a cleaner, and more diversified energy mix.

"From Amunet I to Amunet II, our partnership with AMEA Power has evolved into a strategic collaboration built on trust, innovation and long-term value creation," said Kane Xu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy. "The project demonstrates the scalability of our partnership model and the value of global collaboration in advancing the energy transition. Today, Egypt is increasingly playing a key role in the global energy transition. Envision will continue to leverage our leading technologies and global execution capabilities to deliver reliable and efficient clean energy solutions across Egypt and the wider MENA region, supporting a more sustainable energy future."

"The successful delivery of our 500MW wind project in Ras Ghareb, Egypt, demonstrated what can be achieved when strong partners share a common vision and commitment to execution. The Amunet II project marks the next phase of our collaboration with Envision Energy and reflects our continued confidence in Egypt's renewable energy sector. Together, these projects will bring our wind portfolio in Egypt to 1GW, supporting the country's energy transition while creating lasting economic and social value," said Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power.