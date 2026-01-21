Envision Energy Connects First AI Wind Turbine Prototype for Fortescue, Unlocking Australia's Renewable Future

SHANGHAI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has successfully grid-connected the first AI wind turbine prototype for its inaugural project in Australia, supporting Fortescue's Nullagine Wind Project in the Pilbara - its first operational wind development and a key step in advancing its Real Zero strategy. The achievement marks a major milestone in Envision's presence in the Australian renewable energy market and underscores the potential of physical AI system to enable large-scale industrial decarbonization across the country.

The Project features 17 Envision EN182-7.8MW AI wind turbines, specifically designed for Australia's mining and desert environments, local wind conditions, and stringent grid requirements. The turbine integrates Nabrawind's self-erecting tower technology with a hub height of 188 meters, setting a global benchmark for onshore wind and unlocking higher energy yield.

At the core of these turbines is Envision's recently launched Dubhe Energy Foundation Model, the world's largest Physical AI system. Inspired by Dubhe, the guiding star of the Big Dipper, which has helped humanity navigate by the North Star for thousands of years, Dubhe was unveiled by Envision Founder and CEO Lei Zhang at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Working in tandem with Envision's Tianji Weather Foundation Model, Dubhe analyzes vast real-world energy data streams to orchestrate renewable generation, storage, grids, and demand in real time. By unlocking abundant renewable resources and driving costs toward near-zero marginal levels, Dubhe enables energy systems to scale efficiently with AI, addressing the unprecedented energy demands of the AI era.

"For centuries, Dubhe has guided travelers through the darkness. Today, it illuminates our path toward an intelligent, affordable, and boundless energy future - one capable of sustaining new civilizations in harmony with our planet," said Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision.

Kane Xu, SVP and President of International Product Line of Envision Energy, added: "The grid connection validates the power of Envision's Physical AI approach - proving that our AI wind turbines meet the world's most demanding grid while maximizing returns. Nullagine is more than a project; it is a scalable blueprint for industrial decarbonization and sustainable prosperity."

"Delivering Real Zero requires replacing diesel and gas with reliable, industrial-scale renewable energy. Wind - alongside solar and batteries - provides the dependable, low-cost power we need to electrify our haul trucks, drills, processing plants and rail across the Pilbara. The Nullagine Wind Project will feed directly into Pilbara Energy Connect, strengthening supply by balancing daytime solar with strong night-time and seasonal wind generation." said Dino Otranto, Fortescue Metals and Operations Chief Executive Officer.

