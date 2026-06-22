Envision Energy Expands African Presence with Inauguration of South Africa Office

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, officially inaugurated its South Africa office in Cape Town, marking a significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to supporting South Africa's energy transition ambitions and accelerating the deployment of renewable energy solutions across the African continent.

The opening ceremony brought together government representatives, industry leaders, customers, partners, and stakeholders from across the energy sector. The event featured remarks from Kane Xu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy, and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity and Energy of South Africa.

The Cape Town office will serve as Envision Energy's regional hub for Southern Africa, supporting the company's growing activities in wind power, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and integrated renewable energy solutions.

"The opening of our South Africa office represents an important milestone in Envision Energy's journey across Africa," said Kane Xu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy. "South Africa is a key market in the global energy transition, and we are committed to being a long-term partner in supporting the country's renewable energy and energy storage ambitions. Through local presence, local partnerships, and world-class technology, we look forward to contributing to a more resilient, sustainable, and affordable energy future."

The Minister welcomed Envision Energy's growing presence in South Africa and highlighted the importance of collaboration in advancing the country's energy goals.

"The establishment of Envision Energy's Cape Town office demonstrates confidence in South Africa's energy future. We look forward to continued collaboration in strengthening energy security and creating long-term opportunities for sustainable growth," said Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity and Energy.

The opening comes as Envision Energy continues to expand its footprint across Africa, supporting utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects that contribute to grid stability, energy access, and decarbonization goals. The new Cape Town office further strengthens Envision Energy's ability to serve customers and partners across South Africa and the wider African continent, while contributing to local talent development, knowledge sharing, and long-term industry growth.