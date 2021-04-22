Envision Group launches green charging robot "Mochi", the world's first mass-produced charging robot 100% powered by green electricity

Charging stations are currently limited for EV drivers in part because pre-installed charging points are often occupied by other users in public spaces. Mochi can be deployed in many locations and will automatically find and charge EVs, which saves time and hassle for the drivers. As more EVs hit the road, Mochi will provide a flexible solution to help meet this increasing demand for charging stations.

Mochi operates on Envision Group's EnOSTM intelligent operating system, which connects and manages over 200GW of renewable energy assets globally. The system provides Mochi with 100% access to green electricity, allowing EVs, charged by Mochi, to offer passengers a truly green ride.

Mochi is compatible with most mainstream EVs on the market. Powered by Envision's AESC vehicle-security-level batteries, Mochi has a capacity of 70 kWh and a 42 kW power output. Mochi can charge an EV in just 2 hours for a cruising range up to 600km.

Mochi is designed by IDEO, a global innovative design company, and GFG, a top automotive design company from Italy. Mochi is compact, flexible, and equipped with precise location-sensing technology, allowing it to travel with centimeter-level navigation accuracy. When encountering obstacles, Mochi can stop safely within 0.1 second from its full speed of 1m/s, which guarantees safety.

Subscribing the service through a Mochi App, EV drivers can leave their cars and count on Mochi to charge the EVs automatically. After receiving instruction, Mochi will set up a smart charging plan, locate the EV, and start charging independently. During charging, Envision's EnOSTM system will conduct real-time monitoring on the EV battery, along with a comprehensive health examination to ensure its safety.

Envision, as a leading technology group deeply engaged in the renewable energy industry, is empowering its clients and business partners to achieve the low-carbon transition by continuous efforts on renewable energy software and hardware technological innovation. Envision Group is also strategically working with APX and I-REC, two of the world's top green power certificate agencies, to make 100% green travel possible.

Zhang Lei, CEO of Envision Group says that "Mochi is an intelligent charging assistant for electric cars and will be a partner for everyone in the net-zero future". He adds that "the smart device is also a link that brings green power to people's day-to-day lives and allows everyone to embrace a net-zero life in advance."

Mochi is scheduled to start operation in Shanghai this summer.

About Envision Group

Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company. With the mission of 'solving the challenges for a sustainable future', Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines and smart storage system through Envision Energy, AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC, and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns Envision Virgin Racing Formula E team.

Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. As an innovation powerhouse, it leverages a global network of R&D and engineering centers across China, United States, Germany, Denmark, Singapore, and Japan, leading global green technology development. Envision Group joined the global 'RE100' initiative and became the first company in mainland China committed to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

On April 22, 2021, Envision Group announced it will achieve carbon neutral in operations by 2022 and achieve carbon neutral throughout its supply chain by 2028.

For more information, please visit: www.envision-group.com

