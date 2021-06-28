Envision Pharma Group and Portfolio Company Two Labs Pharma Services Launch MSL Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Labs Pharma Services and its parent company Envision Pharma Group organizations that are deeply engaged in providing Medical Affairs services to biopharmaceutical companies, are proud to announce an exciting new, combined offering -- MSL Solutions. Designed to grow and enhance both organizations' ability to deliver world-class MSL services to pharma's Medical Affairs function, the new offering blends Envision's and Two Labs' capabilities.

After joining forces late last year, Envision and Two Labs are launching MSL Solutions to strengthen the combined organization's mission to provide world-class outsourcing solutions to biopharmaceutical professionals. "The importance of Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) is increasing exponentially to both emerging and well-established biopharma manufacturers" stated Joy Morrell, the GM of MSL Solutions. "Especially in the time of COVID, it is essential that physicians are able to engage in peer level conversations—either live or remotely—with trained scientific personnel to ensure patients' needs are being met."

Envision is a global leader in the medical affairs and healthcare communications space, providing evidence-based communication services and industry-leading technology solutions. "The ability to provide 'on-demand' MSLs to our customers' organizations demonstrates our commitment to be the leading provider of Medical Affairs solutions to the biopharma industry. Given our extensive track record of success in Medical Affairs, this new MSL offering will allow us to better address critical challenges our clients in the biopharmaceutical industry are facing" said David Thompson, CEO of Envision.

"In addition to our overall MSL Solutions, we offer deep expertise in building MSL Teams focused on Rare and Orphan Disease," said Morrell. "We understand the differences and sensitivities that build best-in-class MSL Teams, facilitating appropriate access for patients to new products that are life changing."

The expert team at Two Labs is recognized for their ability to understand the unique path each and every drug will take as they look towards success in a very dynamic pharmaceutical marketplace. Two Labs specializes in both working with clients who are bringing their first product to market as well as mature manufacturers as they prepare for product launch. "At our core we remain committed to the patient and adding the ability to deploy MSLs to help our clients more effectively engage with their customer base is paramount. We're really excited to develop innovative solutions such as this that will have an immediate and significant impact on the industry" said Howard Miller, CEO of Two Labs.

About Two Labs

Two Labs is a leading pharmaceutical services company that partners with pharma/biotech companies, providing integrated and customized commercial solutions. We help chart the path from clinical to commercial for a new product launch and provide strategies for continued market viability for drugs on the market. Since its inception in 2003, Two Labs has led 215+ new product launches and more than 300+ in-market projects from pre-launch to loss of exclusivity. For more information, visit www.TwoLabs.com

About Envision Pharma Group

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a global, innovative technology and scientific communications company serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Envision is a leading provider of evidence-based communication services and industry-leading technology solutions (iEnvision) that have applicability across many areas of medical affairs and related functional responsibility. Envision Pharma Group provides services and technology solutions to more than 90 companies, including all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

Envision has 20 offices: seven in the United Kingdom – Bishop's Stortford, Glasgow, Horsham, London (Battersea and Hammersmith), Wilmslow and Alderley Edge; one in Serbia – Subotica; one in Hungary – Szeged; one in Coimbra, Portugal, eight in the United States – Fairfield and Glastonbury, CT, Philadelphia and Wyomissing, PA, Warren, NJ, Boston and Melrose, MA, Powell, OH; and two in the Asia-Pacific region – Tokyo and Sydney. The company employs over 1000 team members, including over 250 highly qualified and experienced in-house medical writers, with 200+ technology solutions team members who provide software development and customer support. To find out more, visit www.envisionpharmagroup.com .

