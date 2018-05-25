Envision the Unthinkable and then Help Prevent It: Join Canon U.S.A. in Supporting NCMEC's Efforts to Help Protect Today's Youth on National Missing Children's Day

The cornerstone of the campaign is a 75-second video titled "The Hardest Job in the World," which takes viewers into the mind of a parent. It depicts the overwhelming joy of parenting, as well as the fear and grief a parent feels when a child goes missing. The campaign will highlight NCMEC's work to protect children and help bring missing children home. The video will be released online, in conjunction with National Missing Children's Day, an annual observation which highlights the issue of missing children in the U.S. Throughout the summer, Canon will release additional content through Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, offering consumers a link to donate directly to NCMEC.

"The issues of missing and exploited children can be hard for people to talk about, but the children and families who are facing these tragedies, have no choice. It is critical that we are there to support them," said Callahan Walsh, child advocate for NCMEC. "Sponsors like Canon, who have supported our mission for more than 20 years, help make that work possible."

"The Hardest Job in the World" is a truly powerful video and we hope it will inspire others to join us in supporting NCMEC's efforts, and to donate to NCMEC," said Chris Sedlacek, Senior Director and General Manager, Canon U.S.A. "At Canon U.S.A., we believe that every child deserves to live a safe and healthy life. As a company that strives to serve as a good corporate citizen, Canon is proud to have worked with NCMEC for more than two decades and remains committed in its resolve to strongly support their efforts into the future."

About the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Since 1984, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® has served as the leading private, nonprofit organization helping to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent future victimization. As part of its work as the clearinghouse and resource center on issues relating to missing and exploited children, NCMEC operates a hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST® (1-800-843-5678), and has assisted in the recovery of more than 260,000 missing children. NCMEC also operates the CyberTipline®, a mechanism for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation, which has received more than 28 million reports since it was created in 1998. To learn more about NCMEC, visit www.missingkids.org or see NCMEC on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

