Envision Unlimited increases social impact for people with disabilities in Central Illinois through expansion of supportive housing

Access to new behavioral health resources helps hundreds of low-income individuals and people with disabilities maintain permanent housing and avoid homelessness

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Unlimited, a full spectrum of care organization serving people with intellectual, developmental and psychiatric disabilities, has expanded its geographic and service reach to support more people in need in Central Illinois. Through a recent consolidation, Bluestem Housing Partners, a supportive housing organization, joins the Envision Unlimited family. With this consolidation, Envision Unlimited welcomes more than 200 residents in 121 housing units in Springfield, Normal, Tuscola and Atwood, Illinois.

To enable residents to live their best lives with more choice, independence and inclusion in these communities, Envision Unlimited is rolling out supportive services, which may include 24-hour onsite assistance, crisis response and clinical resources. In addition, needs assessments will help identify service gaps and create a road map for residents to navigate social service systems to ensure mental wellness, stability and success in permanent supportive housing. With the acquisition of Bluestem Housing Partners residential units, Envision Unlimited now manages both housing operations and behavioral health services in an extension of its award-winning community living programs that have supported individuals with disabilities and their caregivers for decades.

"We believe supportive housing extends far beyond just a place to live, particularly for people with disabilities and mental health challenges," says Mark McHugh, Envision Unlimited President and CEO. "We know people can thrive with access to behavioral health resources and supportive staff so they live successfully and become part of their communities – we have seen thousands of people do just that. We are very invested in helping people in Central Illinois get this kind of support."

Envision Unlimited has created a new supportive housing division to continue to manage and expand services that address the significant needs and wellness of people with mental illness. This expansion also supports the continued evolution of the organization's community living options that offer a full range of support in group and independent settings in response to ongoing needs across Illinois. The integration of these housing units brings Envision Unlimited residential living to more than 220 locations across Chicagoland and Central Illinois serving 550 individuals.

"I have met with the leadership of Envision Unlimited and appreciate their commitment to providing mental health supports and community-based residential options for people with disabilities," says Illinois State Senator Doris Turner, 48th District. "The demand continues to grow, and expanding access is critical to meeting the need while giving those wanting to live independently the support they need. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Envision Unlimited on the investment of these resources, serving my constituents throughout the region." Senator Turner represents part of the new service area of Envision Unlimited.

For more information on Envision Unlimited services in Central Illinois, contact Anita Lewis at [email protected].

About Envision Unlimited

Envision Unlimited is a full spectrum of care organization serving people with intellectual, developmental and psychiatric disabilities regardless of age, gender, background, or ability. Since 1948, we have built a legacy of evolving care delivered with empathy, every time and everywhere. Today thousands of individuals and their caregivers are part of our innovative services offered across Chicagoland and Central Illinois that include novel day programs, community living options, behavioral health services, employment programs, respite for families and foster care for children with disabilities. Learn more at www.envisionunlimited.org.

About Bluestem Housing Partners

Bluestem Housing Partners NFP is a nonprofit agency in Central Illinois providing affordable housing programs that promote independent living solutions for people with special needs. As residents often have disabilities that prevent them from living independently without support services, Bluestem partners with other nonprofit agencies to provide on-site support services such as case management, life skills training, transportation, and others as needed.

CONTACT:

Suzanne Ross

Chief External Affairs Officer

[email protected], 312-506-4800

SOURCE Envision Unlimited