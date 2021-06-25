'Envisionary Life' Launches Paradigm-Shifting Supplement and Product Line Based on the Work of Nobel Laureate-Led Team; Proprietary Liposomal Nutrient Delivery Technology (LNDT) Guarantees 15-Times More Nutrient Absorption With Each Product

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisionary Life (https://envisionarylife.com/) announced the official launch of its growing line of LNDT-based products that deliver nutrients and minerals with a much higher and safer bioavailability than any other product-line currently on the market. People are generally only able to absorb between 1–5% of the nutrients present in oral supplements due to the vaporizing action of stomach acids. But using no heat, pressure, or chemicals, Envisionary Life has leveraged the science of encapsulating liposomes to boost absorption rates up to 15-times normal, creating vitamins, supplements, energy boosters, and protein powders that are more effective than ever before. Envisionary Life also provides business owners the opportunity to benefit from this tech through a simple but rewarding compensation plan selling Envisionary Life products.

"In today's world, much of the population is a proponent and advocate for sustainable living and 'green' initiatives," said Ronald Rice, CEO of Envisionary Life. "Each of our products are developed and produced at the most advanced technological, manufacturing, and R&D facilities available in the United States. We take great pride by ensuring that our certification meets the highest standard for health care product manufacturers for each step in our production process. As a result, the integrity and quality of our products is second to none, helping us to quickly become a leader in the healthcare and skincare industry with the most respected international cross-border e-commerce and interactive marketing company in the world."

Envisionary Life: Nobel Laureate Science

Based on the work of team leader Dr. Hartmut Michel, German Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, Envisionary Life's LNDT technology creates a pocket called a liposome, filled with either water-soluble (hydrophilic) inside the core, or fat-soluble (hydrophobic) contents between the layers. The walls of this liposome are made of phospholipids, the essential component found in human cell membranes. Liposomes are constructed in a way that the walls facing the outside and the core are water-soluble, leaving the space between the outer wall and the core fat-soluble.

Using the properties of phospholipids, liposomes can carry nutrients in its core, bypassing the destructive stomach acid and enzymes which usually reduces the bioavailability of nutrients in most oral supplements. Contents are now successfully delivered in much higher quantities to the intestines for absorption via passive diffusion. This advanced LNDT technology heralds an era of efficacy and precision for oral nutrient delivery and absorption that is far more convenient, safe, and effective than any other time in history.

Envisionary Life: A Growing Line of Bioavailable Products

En Vy All Plant Protein: Helps maintain lean body mass, build muscle, and repair tissue. Add this protein powder to beverages, foods, batters, or sprinkle on a variety of food dishes. All-vegetarian based, derived from soy, wheat, and yellow peas; provides balanced amounts of the nine essential amino acids and eleven grams of protein per 12.5-gram serving.

Body Vitality: Healthy nutrients and ingredients like guarana and green tea that provide a natural boost for sustained energy throughout the day, with increased focus and concentration.

Easy Sleep: Support natural, restful sleep with key ingredients like melatonin and GABA, encouraging and regulating sleep and wake cycles in healthy adults.

Antibacterial Hand Cream: Enrich and protect hands with an alcohol-free formula formulated with vera leaf juice, rosemary, green tea, grapefruit and sophora to treat and moisturize dry skin, while killing 99.99% of bacteria.

For more products, or to view the latest updates and company information, explore Envisionary Life online. Or follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

About Envisionary Life

Envisionary Life designs an entire line of revolutionary vitamin, skincare, and supplemental health products that use the most advanced liposome delivery technology in the world today. Based on the work of world-renowned, Nobel Prize winning scientists who developed a ground-breaking natural method to form a liposome that does not require high temperatures, high pressures, or toxic synthetic chemicals – maximizing the many benefits of each supplement that uses it – Envisionary Life uses modern technology and cutting-edge science to give traditional health products a new vitality. And with its unique compensation plan and distribution partners, Envisionary Life is already creating an unprecedented demand in markets around the globe. Explore the range of products and business opportunities at: www.EnvisionaryLife.com.

