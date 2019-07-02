EnvisionBody Utilizes Video Enhancement Technology For Fitness & The Ultimate Social Media Selfie

EnvisionBody – https://www.envisionbody.com/ – is a patented enhanced visual system that utilizes AI & AR software that, when used during physical activity such as a workout, projects a live video image of the person. The user can input desired weight loss or muscle increase and the software projects what the body will look like in the future at that current workout pace. The more you work out, the more the video image changes or it may be used for simple entertainment without exercise- taking your social media experience to the next level.

Simply download from the app store and use as an image enhancement for your selfie. This live video feed, can also be used for simple entertainment without exercise, meaning people can post the enhanced video to social media.

The software enables people to visualize, immediately, what their body will look like after several weeks or months of working out, providing inspiration to continue their fitness routine. It's like taking the ultimate selfie.

"EnvisionBody is a state-of-the-art technology using AR & AI tools for the millions of consumers who desire to reshape their bodies and see their future results now," said Salina Ray, president and creator of EnvisionBody. "EnvisionBody is an accurate representation of a person's weight loss or muscle mass increase aspirations shown to them live as they do their workouts."

"We are able to give the user an enhanced live video of their body as if looking into a mirror. Our philosophy is simple: 'if you can see it, you can achieve it.'"

Once on the market, it will be an app for consumers, as an add-on to exercise equipment in health clubs or in-home machines, fitness centers as a stand-alone display for members to use and in conjunction with wellness and weight-loss program's apps or advertisements. Now under development, EnvisionBody will be available by the end of 2019.

More information and a software demo is available at https://www.envisionbody.com. Salina Ray may be contacted at Salina@EnvisionBody.com.

