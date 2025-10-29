Envista Announces Release of 2024 Sustainability Report

BREA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting ongoing efforts to pursue progress with purpose as it integrates sustainable and responsible business practices to achieve its mission of partnering with professionals to improve lives. The full report can be found on Envista's website.

"As a trusted partner to dental professionals worldwide, our commitment extends beyond delivering innovative products to how we lead and the positive impact we create. Our 2024 Sustainability Report showcases the meaningful initiatives Envista has undertaken throughout the past year across key focus areas like expanding access to high-quality dental care, supporting our colleagues and communities, being good stewards of the environment, and building on our very strong ethical foundation," said Paul Keel, Envista's CEO. "We're proud to share this update on our sustainability efforts and progress over the past year."

Selected Highlights from Envista's 2024 Sustainability Report:

Donated $1.9 million in goods and services to increase access to oral care health and education for underserved communities through the Envista Smile Project

Completed inaugural Scope 3 GHG emissions inventory to better manage Envista's environmental footprint

Reduced our safety incident rate by 13%

Saw strong participation rates and engagement scores as part of Envista's employee engagement framework

Mr. Keel continued, "This year's achievements required the collective efforts of our teams across the organization and reflect our dedication to creating lasting value for all our stakeholders. We are pleased with our progress in 2024 and are further energized by the opportunity to deepen our positive impacts in the years ahead."

The 2024 Sustainability Report provides both Envista's sustainability-related performance to date and the foundation upon which Envista will continue to identify opportunities for continuous improvement across the Company's key sustainability topics. The Company welcomes all stakeholder feedback on its 2024 Sustainability Report, which can be shared via email at [email protected].

ABOUT ENVISTA

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

