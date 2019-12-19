Envista announces the Nobel Biocare Global Symposium 2020 in Las Vegas

BREA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista is proud to announce the Nobel Biocare Global Symposium 2020, to be held in Las Vegas, April 16 – 18. Empowered by a combination of expert knowledge and innovative solutions that are elevating patient care, the event will be a unique opportunity for dental professionals to explore the future of dental implantology and digital dentistry.

The upcoming Global Symposium builds on the success of the previous event in Madrid, which brought together more than 1,200 dental professionals and revealed innovations that streamline clinicians' work today as well as provide new treatment opportunities for tomorrow.

Dental professionals visiting the upcoming Nobel Biocare Global Symposium in Las Vegas will be offered another opportunity to discover the latest in implant solutions, in addition to learning from some of the best clinicians in the world. The dynamic program brings together more than 60 key experts from different fields of dental implantology and digital dentistry, offering several interactive podium discussions and engaging hands-on workshops. Also featured will be Envista's KaVo Kerr and Ormco brands including solutions such as CBCT digital imaging, powerful clinical and treatment software, clear aligners, and everything dentists need for a complete digital workflow.

Amir Aghdaei, President and CEO of Envista said: "The Nobel Biocare Global Symposium 2020 in Las Vegas is a celebration of continuous learning and recognition of the positive impact it can have on dentists' skills, daily practice, and their patients – through genuine and proven innovations. We invite everyone to join this landmark event and be a part of the implant and digital dentistry revolution."

Dental professionals can now register for the Nobel Biocare Global Symposium 2020. More information about the program is available at nobelbiocare.com/symposia.

ABOUT ENVISTA



Envista is a global family of three companies and more than 30 trusted dental brands, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the esthetics of the human smile. The Envista companies KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare Systems, and Ormco, partner with dental professionals to help them deliver the best possible patient care.

Envista separated from Danaher in September 2019. We brought with us the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is now one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

ABOUT NOBEL BIOCARE

Nobel Biocare is a world leader in the field of innovative implant-based dental restorations. The company's portfolio offers solutions from single tooth to fully edentulous indications with dental implant systems (including key brands NobelActive® and NobelParallel™ and ceramic implant NobelPearl™*) a comprehensive range of high-precision individualized prosthetics and CAD/CAM systems (NobelProcera®), digital solutions for treatment planning and guided surgery (NobelClinician® and DTX Studio™ suite) as well as biomaterials. Nobel Biocare supports its customers through all phases of professional development, offering world-class training and education along with practice support and patient information materials. The company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Production takes place at four sites located in the United States, Sweden and Japan. Products and services are available in over 80 countries through subsidiaries and distributors.

*Distributed by Nobel Biocare. Manufactured by Dentalpoint AG

Nobel Biocare press contact

Daniel Zimmermann

Senior Manager Public Relations

+41 79 152 69 09

media.relations@nobelbiocare.com



SOURCE Envista

Related Links

http://www.envistaco.com

