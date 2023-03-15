Envista Concludes its North America Envista Summit 2023, Opens Registration for 2024

BREA, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) recently announced that the company will be hosting its third annual Envista Summit in North America February 15-17, 2024, in Anaheim, California.

Registrants can expect presentations, best practice sharing, and hands-on workshops conducted by industry-leaders and pioneers, global networking opportunities, and the ability to earn continuing education credits. Envista Summit is designed to provide expert knowledge and inventive solutions to help elevate patient care and streamline dental practices.

"Our 2024 Summit will again be about bringing the dental community together to focus on innovation and workflow improvements," said Amir Aghdaei, Envista CEO. "The distinguished speakers we are bringing, hands-on trainings, and unique, integrated portfolio of solutions we are highlighting will empower attendees to return to their offices equipped to digitize workflows, personalize and manage complex procedures, and democratize dental care by accommodating more patients."

The announcement follows the conclusion of North America Envista Summit 2023 in Las Vegas, where nearly 1,500 professional members of the dental community attended trainings focused on implantology, orthodontics, and endodontics, with additional workshops in digital dentistry for workflow optimization. This year's event featured 100 key experts from different dental fields, offering over 45 general sessions and 80 interactive workshops.

Dr. Kaan Asvaroglu, a maxillofacial surgeon from Cyprus who attended Envista Summit 2023 in Las Vegas and will also attend Envista Summit 2023 in Dubai, was drawn to the event to learn about the newest digital tools available in the AI dental space and how those advancements could help him serve patients that require complicated reconstructive surgery.

"It has been a joy to learn about the new processes and technological advancements at the Envista Summit," said Dr. Asvaroglu. "The conference is huge—there are so many workshops and top-notch speakers from around the world. Envista Summit is the best [conference] I have ever been to."

In-person for Envista Summit 2023 in Las Vegas sold out quickly. Those interested in attending Envista Summit 2024 in Anaheim, California are encouraged to secure their spot by registering at www.envistasummit.com. Envista Summit Dubai 2023 will take place May 11-13, 2023. Register now at www.envistasummitdubai.com.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

