Envista Forensics Announces Acquisition of SAMAC Engineering

As was reported in a January 2018 news release where Envista announced they had signed a definitive agreement to acquire SAMAC, SAMAC's leadership will serve in key roles within the combined organization, and SAMAC's existing Calgary office and personnel will transition to operating under the Envista Forensics brand. SAMAC Director Gilles Amirault has been named Assistant Vice President and will oversee the operations of Western Canada. SAMAC Owner/Principal Steve MacInnis will assume the role of Senior Principal Consultant.

Robert Wedoff, Envista Forensics President commented "We are fully committed to strengthening our position as the leading multidisciplinary forensic consulting firm in Canada. I'm confident that adding the experience, expertise and footprint of the talented and well-respected SAMAC team to Envista's impressive Canadian operations, will provide our Canadian and global client base with a truly world-class, unrivaled solution for multidisciplinary forensic consulting services."

Steve MacInnis added, "One of my greatest rewards in founding and building SAMAC over the last twenty years, has been providing our employees with an environment in which they can grow. Today, I'm excited to say that we move forward as Envista. Together, we are the leading global forensic consulting provider taking our combined services and expertise to an even higher level."

Envista continues to achieve upon their aggressive growth strategy, with this being their third acquisition since 2015. Prior acquisitions include leading global equipment restoration provider, AREPA, in May of 2017, national digital forensics firm, Guardian Digital Forensics, in 2016, as well as their assumption of the operations and existing client-base of Douglas Peterson & Associates in 2016.

About Envista Forensics

Envista is a global leader in forensic engineering & recovery solutions, providing failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal and risk management industries for over 30 years. Their experts travel globally from over 30 offices located across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia.

