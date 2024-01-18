Envista Forensics Appoints Randy Thornton as New President

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Forensics, a leading global provider of forensic consulting and equipment restoration services to the insurance, legal, and risk industries, announced today that Randy Thornton has joined the organization as its new President, effective January 10, 2024. Thornton joins Envista as it embarks on its 40th anniversary and is poised for continued growth and expansion.

Thornton is a highly respected industry veteran with more than 20 years of executive operations, client service, and leadership experience.

"Randy is a proven leader with a distinguished track record of developing and executing growth strategies, building strong teams, and creating high performance cultures. As he combines those strengths with his deep knowledge of the insurance space, I'm confident that he, in partnership with the rest of our leadership team, will continue to drive Envista's growth and success", said John Quinn, CEO of Cor Partners.

Thornton added, "I am thrilled to be joining Envista at this pivotal time for the organization. Having spent my entire career in the insurance industry, I have a deep appreciation for the work our engineers and consultants perform, and the integral role we provide as trusted advisors within the insurance value chain. I also have tremendous regard for Envista's brand and reputation in the market, and am excited to work alongside our talented team members as we strive for operational excellence.

Most recently, Thornton served as the Chief Client Officer at Alacrity Solutions, a leading provider of insurance claims management solutions, where he played a significant role in the company's ongoing growth, expansion, and overall positioning as a customer focused and technology enabled end-to-end insurance services provider. Prior to that, Thornton also held a variety of key leadership roles at Sedgwick, York, and ICAT.

ABOUT ENVISTA FORENSICS

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting services. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

A proud member of the Cor Partners family of companies, Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 40 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, LATAM, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

