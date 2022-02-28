Envista Forensics Launches In-House Materials Science Lab Capabilities

Envista Forensics Launches In-House Material Science Lab Capabilities Tweet this

"Although we have already provided FTIR for clients for the last 10 years, our ability to centralize this process, without the need of a third-party, will allow for a simpler, more streamlined approach to provide reports," explains Wes Grandlienard, Technical Director - Electrical/Mechanical, Envista Forensics. "The goal is to eventually provide this service not only to clients but also to any other companies in need of this type of materials testing."

FTIR is a well-known testing technique typically used to identify materials such as plastics, paints, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, and organic acids.

"This type of analysis is used to ensure materials are performing in the way in which they were intended," said Kristin Striber, Forensic Laboratory Technician, Envista Forensics. "FTIR can help determine defects, installation issues, contaminations and a number of other failures."

Over the course of this year, Envista will be releasing more in-house materials lab services including:

Ionic Contamination Testing - Used to detect potential contamination of electrical/mechanical equipment often caused by water or smoke damage via ion chromatography

- Used to detect potential contamination of electrical/mechanical equipment often caused by water or smoke damage via ion chromatography Shingle Desaturation - Used to determine potential cause of roofing damage, via vapor degreasing

- Used to determine potential cause of roofing damage, via vapor degreasing Fire Debris Analysis - Used for fire investigations to analyze fire debris for potential ignitable liquid residues, via gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS)

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting services. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, LATAM, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

