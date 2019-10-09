Envista Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

BREA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") will report financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Thursday October 24, 2019, before the opening of the market. Envista will discuss these results on a conference call on the same day beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT and lasting approximately one hour.

The call and the accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Envista's website, www.envistaco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call. You can access the conference call by dialing 866-648-5306 within the U.S. or +1 602-563-8479 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. PT and referencing conference ID # 9274864. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until November 5, 2019. You can access the replay dial-in information on the "Investors" section of Envista's website.

Envista's earnings press release, the webcast slides, and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Envista's website before the conference call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of three companies and more than 30 trusted dental brands, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. Envista companies, including KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare Systems, and Ormco, partner with dental professionals to help them deliver the best possible patient care.

Envista separated from Danaher as an independent company in 2019. We brought with us the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is now one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

