Envista Smile Project Donates $1.2 Million in 2023

BREA, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") announced today that the Envista Smile Project (Smile Project) donated $1.2 million in 2023 as part of the non-profit's commitment to expanding and improving access to oral health for those in need.

Donations in 2023, which include contributions from Envista employees, more than doubled over 2022. Since its founding in 2021, the Envista Smile Project has provided more than $2.2 million in value of goods and services and served approximately 19,000 patients in need around the world.

In 2023, the Envista Smile Project:

Supplied free dental care to more than 1,100 patients in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica .

and . Donated goods for cleaning, cavity prevention and treatment, and consumables to free dental clinics managed by Heartland Dental and the Illumination Foundation.

Provided portable x-ray access to the Colorado Mission of Mercy, Rhode Island Mission of Mercy, Nurturing Smiles, Vietnam Health Clinic, and Special Olympics New Jersey.

Contributed funds allocated for United Negro College Fund dental student scholarships and a financial donation to the After Innocence Project.

Delivered 500 dental kits to low-income children in Hong Kong.

Provided free diagnostics, professional hygiene, prevention, and cavity treatment for people displaced due to the war in Ukraine .

"We are committed to advancing oral health care to communities that otherwise would not have access to care," said Amir Aghdaei, Envista CEO and Envista Smile Project Chairman. "Oral health is inextricably tied to physical health, and our goal is to improve people's lives through donations and medical mission trips, one smile at a time."

Envista Smile Project is a philanthropic foundation designed to improve the oral health of disadvantaged communities by supporting increased access to oral care and oral health education. The Smile Project's mission is to collaborate with dental professionals and Envista employee volunteers to donate products, treatment, and oral health education to communities in need worldwide.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

