Envista Smile Project donates more than $650,000 in charitable giving in 2022

BREA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to expanding and improving access to oral health for those in need, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") announced today that the Envista Smile Project (Smile Project), donated more than $650,000 in 2022.

Last year, the non-profit organization:

provided free dental care to more than 600 patients in need in the Dominican Republic

donated goods for cleaning, cavity prevention and treatment, and consumables to Heartland Dental to support their annual "Free Dentistry Day" providing oral care to patients in the communities it serves

partnered with the Special Olympics, New Jersey providing access to a Nomad portable x-ray

The Envista Smile Project has donated more than $1,125,000 in value of goods and services across the world, to serve approximately 10,000 in-need patients since its creation in June 2021. This year, the Smile Project will partner with the Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides healthcare and housing services for those experiencing homelessness across Orange County, California, and recently donated $50,000 in dental college scholarships to the United Negro College Fund in cooperation with the Dental Trade Association, among other contributions.

"At Envista Smile Project, we make it our mission to provide oral health care and oral health education to disadvantaged communities around the world," said Amir Aghdaei, Envista CEO and Envista Smile Project Chairman. "It is humbling to observe our meaningful impact on so many people in less than two years. We look forward to continuing our commitment to improving quality of life of those that don't have access to dental care."

Envista Smile Project is a philanthropic foundation designed to improve the smiles and oral health of disadvantaged communities by supporting increased access to oral care and oral health education. The Smile Project's mission is to collaborate with dental professionals and Envista employee volunteers to donate products, treatment, and oral health education to communities in need around the world.

ABOUT ENVISTA

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

