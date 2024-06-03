Envista Smile Project Seeks to Advance Oral Care for Underserved Communities Through $2.1 Million Donation to the University of Southern California's Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry

BREA, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") and its charitable arm, the Envista Smile Project, announced today that it has partnered with the University of Southern California's (USC) Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry and committed a $2.1 million donation to USC's Dental Health Equity and Access to Care Initiative. The gift is part of both organizations' commitment to expand and improve access to oral health for those in need.

The Access to Care Initiative provides comprehensive care, referral services, research, and education to underserved and vulnerable populations in California, particularly children with special needs. The donation, distributed over three years, will provide oral health equipment, products, and technology to enhance existing Ostrow community programs. It will also help upgrade equipment and expand the USC Pediatric Clinic and USC Mobile Clinic. According to the Chief Development Officer of the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC, Michele Cesca, "Enlarging the operatory areas will ensure there is adequate space to serve special needs patients who require additional care, increase telehealth services, and expand the care provided to those in need, including children, families, and veterans."

As part of the collaboration, the Envista Smile Project and USC will partner on other philanthropic initiatives, including medical mission trips. Students and faculty from the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry will staff the mission work, bringing oral care to thousands of people in underserved, international communities.

"Partnering with USC's School of Dentistry makes perfect sense as together we can advance dental care for the underserved in California and abroad," said Rubin Casas, Envista Smile Project Board President. "We look forward to improving people's health and restoring their dignity with a healthy and confident smile both now and in the future."

"The philanthropic support of Envista and the Envista Smile Project for the USC Access to Care Initiative will enable the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC to expand and enhance its efforts to create long-lasting positive change in vulnerable communities," said Cesca. "With their support and partnership, we don't just change lives; we become the architects of hope, the guardians of smiles, and the forerunners of healthier tomorrows."

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

ABOUT THE ENVISTA SMILE PROJECT

Envista Smile Project is a philanthropic foundation designed to improve the smiles and oral health of disadvantaged communities by supporting increased access to oral care and oral health education. The Smile Project's mission is to collaborate with dental professionals and Envista employee volunteers to donate products, treatment, and oral health education.

