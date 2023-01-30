Envista to Hold an Investor Access Event at Envista Summit

BREA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced that the company will be holding an Investor Access Event at its Envista Summit on Friday, February 24th from 8:00 am – 10:00 am PT. This event will include a short management presentation followed by an interactive question and answer section. This will be a hybrid event with limited in person attendance. Interested attendees can log into the virtual call using this LINK. If you would like to attend in-person, please contact [email protected].

Envista Summit is a customer focused event designed to offer dental professionals premium training and education experience that will highlight Envista's unique and differentiated product portfolio and digitally integrated solutions. Designed into three educational tracks, dental professionals can take courses within their chosen specialty – implantology, orthodontics, endodontics – with an extra offering of digital dentistry trainings designed for all clinical workflows. For more information about Envista Summit visit www.envistasummit.com or under Events on the Envista website.

ABOUT ENVISTA

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

