Envista to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Envista Holdings Corporation

Jan 07, 2026, 16:15 ET

BREA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the company will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026, from 3:45 – 4:25 pm PST. 

A live audio webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Envista website at https://investors.envistaco.com/. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Envista website for 30 days following the presentation.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global leader in the dental industry, uniting more than 30 trusted brands—including DEXIS, Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco—under one mission: partnering with dental professionals to improve patients' lives. With a heritage of category-defining innovation, our brands have shaped modern dentistry: Nobel Biocare introduced the first dental implant, Ormco is a pioneer in both traditional and digital orthodontics, DEXIS has long been at the forefront of 2D, 3D and intraoral imaging, and Kerr has supported clinicians for over 135 years. Our high-performing culture is underpinned by our CIRCLe Values and the Envista Business System. Guided by these, we deliver a comprehensive portfolio of technologies, consumables, and services that empower clinicians to provide confident, efficient care—today and for the future. Learn more at http://envistaco.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Jim Gustafson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Envista Holdings Corporation
200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E
Brea, CA 92821
Telephone: (714) 817-7000
[email protected]

SOURCE Envista Holdings Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Envista Announces Participation in 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Envista Announces Participation in 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the company will participate in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare...
Envista Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Envista Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced results for the quarter ended September 26, 2025. This was another strong quarter for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Dentistry

Dentistry

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics