Envista to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BREA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced that the company will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026, from 3:45 – 4:25 pm PST.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Envista website at https://investors.envistaco.com/. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Envista website for 30 days following the presentation.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global leader in the dental industry, uniting more than 30 trusted brands—including DEXIS, Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco—under one mission: partnering with dental professionals to improve patients' lives. With a heritage of category-defining innovation, our brands have shaped modern dentistry: Nobel Biocare introduced the first dental implant, Ormco is a pioneer in both traditional and digital orthodontics, DEXIS has long been at the forefront of 2D, 3D and intraoral imaging, and Kerr has supported clinicians for over 135 years. Our high-performing culture is underpinned by our CIRCLe Values and the Envista Business System. Guided by these, we deliver a comprehensive portfolio of technologies, consumables, and services that empower clinicians to provide confident, efficient care—today and for the future. Learn more at http://envistaco.com.

