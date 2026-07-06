Envita Solutions Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Manufacturers Achieve Sustainable Waste Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envita Solutions, Inc., an Indianapolis-based total waste management company and part of The Heritage Group family of companies, celebrated its 25th anniversary on July 3, marking a quarter century of helping businesses protect human health and the environment through innovative waste management solutions.

Founded in 2001, Envita was established with a vision to help large manufacturers manage increasingly complex waste and recycling needs across their operations. What began as a small environmental services company, has evolved into an industry leader in total waste management, partnering with manufacturers across North America to reduce their environmental impact while creating operational value.

Over the past 25 years, Envita has helped transform the way businesses think about waste, viewing it not as a liability, but as a resource. Through customized programs focused on material recovery, energy recovery, composting, recycling, or creative reuse, the company has helped customers reduce landfill dependency, advance sustainability goals, improve regulatory compliance and support circular economy initiatives.

"Reaching this milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers and partners over the past quarter-century," said Peter Lux, President of Envita Solutions. "For 25 years, we've worked alongside our customers to develop innovative solutions that create both environmental and business value."

Since its founding, Envita has delivered measurable environmental results that have helped customers significantly reduce their environmental footprint, including:

Helping more than 270 customer facilities achieve Zero-Waste-To-Landfill status

Diverting 9.5 million tons of waste from landfill

Processing 6.6 million tons of waste through creative reuse, recycling, or composting

These achievements reflect Envita's commitment to maximizing resource recovery and keeping valuable materials in productive use. The company's efforts have helped customers divert millions of tons of material from disposal while supporting more sustainable manufacturing and supply chain operations.

"While we're proud of our history, our focus remains firmly on the future," Lux added. "We continue to invest in innovative technologies, strategic partnerships and data-driven solutions to help customers maximize economic value and reduce their environmental impact. Our purpose remains the same today as it was 25 years ago—to protect human health and the environment and build a safer more sustainable world."

About Envita

Envita Solutions is a leading total waste management provider, dedicated to fostering a healthier planet by transforming complex waste challenges into sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Envita Solutions operates in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, has nearly 500 employees, and a vast network of supplier partners. Envita Solutions is part of The Heritage Group (THG), a fourth-generation family-owned business managing and investing in a diverse portfolio of companies focused on construction and materials, environmental services and sustainability, and specialty chemicals. With unique access to research and development, Envita Solutions is at the forefront of waste and climate innovation.

For more information about Envita, Inc. and its 25th anniversary celebration, visit www.envitainc.com.

SOURCE Envita Solutions