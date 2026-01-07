Envoc Appoints James (Jim) DuBos as President and Chief Operating Officer

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoc, a leading provider of custom software development and SaaS Product solutions, today announced the appointment of James (Jim) DuBos as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, DuBos will oversee company operations, enterprise software strategy, and organizational execution as Envoc continues to scale its technology, SaaS, and digital product portfolio.

Jim Dubos

DuBos brings decades of experience in building, operating, and scaling technology-driven companies across vertical industries, via SaaS and enterprise IT. He has founded and grown multiple organizations, led product innovation initiatives, and helped countless businesses transform through digital solutions and scalable technology platforms.

"I am honored to join Envoc and lead alongside such a talented and mission-driven team," said Jim DuBos, President & COO of Envoc. "Envoc has built a strong reputation for delivering meaningful, human-centered technology. I look forward to expanding our SaaS capabilities, deepening our consulting expertise, and continuing to build software that makes life better for our clients and their customers."

As President and COO, DuBos will oversee Envoc's software delivery teams, SaaS product development, enterprise architecture strategy, and operational execution. He will work closely with Envoc's leadership to strengthen its growth initiatives, enhance client experience, and scale the organization's technology leadership across industries.

"Jim is a values-aligned, fanatical leader in operational excellence, technology, and culture," said Calvin Fabre, Founder and CEO of Envoc. "His experience building high-performance teams, driving operational excellence, and scaling via strategy makes him the ideal leader to help guide Envoc into its next phase of innovations and growth."

Under DuBos' leadership, Envoc will continue expanding its footprint in SaaS product development, digital identity, enterprise software modernization, secure government and regulated-industry solutions, and long-term digital transformation partnerships.

About Envoc

Envoc is a Baton Rouge-based digital product company designing, creating, and launching meaningful technology products that help businesses, governments, and people flourish. Envoc builds long-lasting relationships with its clients while improving lives, empowering organizations, and delivering measurable business value — all while providing an exceptional client experience.

To learn more, visit envoc.com.

Media Contact:

Calvin Fabre, Envoc Founder and CEO

(225) 384-5549

[email protected]

SOURCE Envoc