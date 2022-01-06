Envoy Mortgage Expands Northeast Operations to Manhattan, New York

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage lender, Envoy Mortgage, announced today the expansion of its Northeast sales and operations presence by opening a new branch in Manhattan, New York.

The new branch will be co-managed by mortgage veterans, Jeff Silverman and Pat Keane.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jeff, Pat and their team to the Envoy family. Their depth of expertise and unparalleled customer service will increase our ability to serve the Tri-State Area," said Andrew Pettola, Envoy Mortgage Senior Vice President, Northeast Division.

Envoy has several branches already serving the Tri-State Area, including locations just outside of Philadelphia and New York City.

"The mortgage industry is changing quickly and the customer experience at big banks are becoming inoperable. Jeff and I were compelled to work for a company willing to invest in the available industry technology, focusing exclusively on a very diverse set of retail mortgage products. The business model Envoy provides ensures the highest probability of delivering a five-star experience for trusted partners and customers," said Pat Keane, Envoy Mortgage Branch Manager.

Together, Silverman and Keane bring more than 30 years of loan origination, sales, and management experience to the Northeast Region. They will offer expertise to members of the community, while also providing multiple home purchase, renovation, and refinance options for customers.

"There were many factors that led Pat and I to Envoy, but ultimately, we are confident we can deliver a unique, focused, and personalized service to our customers that other mortgage companies can't offer," said Jeff Silverman, Envoy Mortgage Branch Manager.

Keane, a graduate of Pace University in Manhattan, grew up in the Bronx and has lived and worked in Manhattan for over 25 years.

Silverman, a graduate of Pennsylvania State University, has lived in New York City since 2001. His expertise has awarded him mention in the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and Yahoo Finance.

The new branch is located at 173 West 85th Street, New York, New York 10024.

About Envoy Mortgage

Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned national mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, TX dedicated to serving retail originators exclusively to allow them to serve their customers and grow their businesses. As a Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie approved seller/servicer, Envoy offers a full menu of loan products with locations across the U.S. Licensed in 49 states, Envoy branches deliver outstanding customer service while offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process.

