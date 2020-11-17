Envoy Mortgage Expands Northeast Operations to New Jersey

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage lender, Envoy Mortgage, today announced the expansion of its Northeast sales and operations team with a new branch located in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Envoy's new branch is located at 110 Kresson Gibbsboro Road, Suite 2, and will be co-managed by mortgage veteran, Anthony Melchiorre, and production lead James Butz, Jr.

"We're thrilled to welcome Anthony, James and their team to the Envoy family. Their depth of expertise and unparalleled customer service will increase our ability to serve the tri-state area," Andrew Pettola, Senior Vice President, Northeast Division, said.

Envoy has several other branches serving the Tri-state area, including locations outside of Philadelphia and in New York City.

Together, Melchiorre and Butz bring more than 30 years of loan origination, sales and management experience to the team. They'll offer expertise in offering dozens of home purchase, renovation and refinance options for customers.

"There were many factors that led James and I to Envoy, but ultimately, it was the people and processes that won us over. Envoy works much differently than other lenders. They allow our team to be agile, flexible and make the customer experience one a customer won't forget," Melchiorre said. "The management team puts people before profits, which in turn, makes people want to work just that much harder for its customers."

Melchiorre attended Drexel University and has been a passionate volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Burlington County and Greater Trenton-Princeton and Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia. Butz is a graduate of Rider University and is a radio host and fantasy football sports organization co-owner.

Melchiorre can be reached at [email protected] or 609-220-3223. Butz can be reached at [email protected] or 856-409-5629.

About Envoy Mortgage

Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned national mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, TX dedicated to serving retail originators exclusively to allow them to serve their customers and grow their businesses. As a Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie approved seller/servicer, Envoy offers a full menu of loan products with locations across the U.S. Licensed in 49 states, Envoy branches deliver outstanding customer service while offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process.

Visit https://www.envoymortgage.com for more information. Envoy Mortgage, Ltd. NMLS #6666.

