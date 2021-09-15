Envoy Mortgage Expands Southeast Operations to Atlanta, Georgia

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage lender, Envoy Mortgage, today announced the expansion of its Southeast sales and operations presence by opening its first of several new branches in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

The regional branch headquarter will be managed by mortgage veteran, and Five Star Lending Professional Award recipient, Phillip Sizemore.

"We're thrilled to welcome Phillip and his team to Envoy Mortgage. Their depth of expertise and unparalleled customer service will increase our ability to serve the Southeastern Region," said Andrew Pettola, Envoy Mortgage Senior Vice President.

Sizemore brings more than 20 years of loan origination, sales, and management experience to the team. They will offer expertise to members of the community, while also providing multiple home purchase, renovation, and refinance options for customers.

"There were many factors that led my team to Envoy, but ultimately, it was the people and processes that won us over. Envoy works much differently than other lenders and allows our team to be agile and flexible. There is no better place to help customers into homes than at Envoy," said Phillip Sizemore, Envoy Mortgage Regional Manager.

After building his career upon a foundation of diverse financial experience, Sizemore has worked diligently to earn a reputation as a mortgage industry powerhouse.

"My clients, business associates and team partners know I will persevere to help each of them not only meet but exceed their own goals. With industry knowledge and unmatched determination, I plan to exceed customer expectations along with my strong and reliable team," said Sizemore.

Sizemore attended both Garden-Webb University and Liberty University and is actively involved with the Atlanta Realtors Association, Mortgage Bankers Association, and Buckhead Business Association, as well as numerous other Southeast Region Realtor boards. He also enjoys volunteer work in the community at Northpoint Ministries, a local community church.

The new branch is a regional branch headquarter located at 3344 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 800.

Sizemore can be reached at [email protected] or 678-860-6341.

About Envoy Mortgage:

Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned national mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, TX dedicated to serving retail originators exclusively to allow them to serve their customers and grow their businesses. As a Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie approved seller/servicer, Envoy offers a full menu of loan products with locations across the U.S. Licensed in 49 states, Envoy branches deliver outstanding customer service while offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process. More information is available at https://www.envoymortgage.com . Envoy Mortgage, Ltd. NMLS #6666.

