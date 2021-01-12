Envoy Mortgage Gift Of Home Program To Surprise 50 Customers Across The U.S. With Mortgage Assistance

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Mortgage today announced it will gift 50 households across the U.S. up to $150,000 in mortgage assistance, including tax, as part of its Gift of Home program designed to show gratitude during a financially challenging time for its customers.

Gift of Home officially launched today in Envoy Mortgage's hometown of Houston, where they surprised three winners with news that their mortgage bill is being paid for paid for one month. For its first gift recipient, Envoy is making all if their mortgage payments, January through December 2021.

"2020 was a challenging year, not only for my family, but also for so many others in our community. I am honestly overwhelmed and so grateful to be receiving the Gift of Home from Envoy Mortgage," said Houston firefighter, Josue Rios, who works at Fire Station 83. "This is life changing and means the world to me and my family."

From January - June 2021, Envoy Mortgage will select 50 of its customers from across the country to receive one month's mortgage payment up to $3,000 per household. Recipients will be randomly selected from Envoy Mortgage's service areas from across the country.

Some Gift of Home recipients are among the hardest hit in their communities during the coronavirus pandemic, including military veterans, first responders, nurses, educators and small business owners and their employees.

"To say the pandemic has made life difficult for many people across the country is an understatement. We had to do something to help lift people up. It's just part of the Envoy DNA," said Ron Millard, chief executive officer, Envoy Mortgage. "We understand the important role and positive impact a home plays in a person's life – it's truly a gift. We feel blessed to be able to offer this gift to our customers, and I can't wait for us deliver more surprise moments in the markets we serve across the country."

"We're local, and we care. Our customers are our neighbors, so we want to take care of them and deliver a meaningful mortgage experience for them and employees in the communities we serve," said Millard. "We simply want to do what's right by our customers and employees, and we believe having a high touch approach to the mortgage experience is the right thing to do."

About Envoy Mortgage

Founded in 1997, Envoy Mortgage is an independently owned national mortgage lender headquartered in Houston, TX, dedicated to serving retail originators exclusively to allow them to serve their customers and grow their businesses. As a Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie-approved seller/servicer licensed in 47 states, Envoy branches deliver outstanding customer service while offering a full menu of loan products with the tools, expertise and technology needed to support all functions of the mortgage process.

Visit https://www.envoymortgage.com for more information. Envoy Mortgage, Ltd. NMLS #6666.

