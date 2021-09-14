Envoy Mortgage Selects Reggora Technology for Appraisal Management Processing

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reggora , an appraisal software company, improving residential real estate valuation, announced today that Envoy Mortgage has adopted its appraisal management system to help process all loans requiring an appraisal. Envoy will leverage Reggora technology to deliver a fast and efficient appraisal, supporting their customers through the home buying journey.

Envoy is undergoing a digital transformation and providing extensive investment in technology optimization to improve its overall lending solution, resulting in a modern mortgage experience. Envoy recognizes that an appraisal management update will yield a faster time-to-value.

"We recognize Envoy must improve our lending process to deliver an online loan application quickly and efficiently," said Dan Mulberry, Chief Information Officer for Envoy Mortgage. "Because Reggora integrates with our current financial technology, we felt it was the right solution toward modernization of the customer experience. We have configured the Reggora software to meet industry standards and ensure Envoy's technology is working seamlessly to support faster appraisal turn times during the lending process."

By utilizing Regorra's appraisal technology, Envoy's turn-times will be faster and more efficient. The software removes the need for manual processes and follow-ups, as well as supports automated appraisal ordering and delivery, customer milestone notifications, and increased transparency for all stakeholders.

"We're excited for Envoy to experience the same successes that our other customers have achieved," said Brian Zitin, CEO and Co-founder of Reggora. "By replacing manual tasks with automation in Reggora, our customers have reported saving up to 20 minutes of work per loan file, increasing overall efficiency by 213%, and decreasing appraisal turn times by an average of three days."

The software is an integral part of Envoy's overall vision and scope to provide their customers with the modern mortgage experience they expect.

"Reggora is an important component of our enhanced digital strategy and will allow our branches to optimize the customer experience and provide valuable insights to stay ahead of the current challenges in the appraisal process," said Keith Becher, Chief Operating Officer for Envoy Mortgage.

Reggora's mission is to make two-day appraisal turn times a reality. Of course, the company recognizes achieving this reality while maintaining appraisal quality will take more than just technology. Read about the company's vision for the future of valuation here .

About Reggora

Reggora is driving appraisal innovation with a modern, two-sided platform for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors. Through advanced and configurable workflows, Reggora streamlines the entire appraisal process for everyone involved, while improving the overall borrower experience. Lenders and appraisers benefit from payment processing, algorithmic appraisal ordering, automatic rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more, creating unprecedented operational efficiency.

Media Relations Contacts:

Lindsey Flynn

339.222.1434

[email protected]

Alyson Austin

Gaffney Austin LLC

949.403.0484

[email protected]

SOURCE Reggora

