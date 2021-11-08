ENVOY Network Announces Exclusive Custom-Painted 'Wen Lambo' NFT By World-Renowned Dutch Artist Pablo Lücker

The exclusive painted luxury vehicle will be revealed in the presence of Pablo Lücker and alongside notable entrepreneurs, investors, CEOs, thought leaders, and visionaries during a grand ceremony at the exclusive business and lifestyle fair, Masters Expo, in Amsterdam November 18-22.

The NFT will go up for auction shortly after the reveal at wenlambo.pablolucker.com.

Derived from the popular crypto community phrase "Wen Lambo," the 1-of-1 NFT is exclusive full ownership of the customized, extremely valuable Lamborghini Aventador SV.

Named after Pablo Picasso, Lücker was born in the seventh generation of an artist family from the south of the Netherlands and is known for his striking handwriting style, the so-called "Dream Script," with which he expresses emotions or identities visually instead of using letters. Pablo has now created an exclusive art piece which will be the base of the paint on the new Lamborghini.

Lücker states, "With my art, I tell stories. This incredible car will tell my story about how I see the future: Crypto, Blockchain and more NFTs. I strongly believe the future will be both prosperous and digital. I also think that as a contemporary artist I have to be on the forefront of contemporary innovation."

"I hope that many other artists eventually get to understand the possibilities of using NFTs. The technology provides an artist with independence. Selling and purchasing NFT art becomes more fair as the NFT world is self-regulatory, which is something that I support a lot."

This is Pablo Lücker's first-ever NFT collection, consisting of several compliments to the purchase of the NFT:

Exclusive full ownership of the luxury automobile

Exclusive brand new Lamborghini Aventador SV

Custom painted by Pablo Lücker

NFT artwork by Pablo Lücker X ENVOY

Real life artwork by Pablo Lücker

Car delivered anywhere in the world

Can be stored and displayed at the famous luxury car showroom of VDM Cars where many celebrities visit to buy new cars

Bram Verstraeten, CEO of ENVOY Network agency said: "The concept of this very special Wen Lambo NFT came from a brainstorming session with Pablo about how crypto is changing the world.

"We discussed how Pablo could make a super cool art piece that represented this fast evolving community. The phrase 'Wen Lambo' fell and that's where the idea came from.

"I cannot think of a better event to reveal our latest disruptive NFT, than the globally renowned Masters Expo in Amsterdam. Someone in the world is going to be the very proud owner of this one of a kind sports car very soon!"



Dedicated to making NFTs accessible for everyone, ENVOY is the first NFT agency with every release offering both premium purchases, and unique 'community driven' NFTs to empower fans. Accordingly, following the 'Wen Lambo' 1-of-1 diamond tier auction, another tier of 1,000 exclusive Pablo Lücker x ENVOY NFTs will launch with more details to come.



ENVOY Network is created by an international powerhouse advisory team with expertise across music, technology, business, entertainment, and gaming. Known for its disruptive and innovative NFT drops, the 'Wen Lambo' drop is without a doubt one of ENVOY's most groundbreaking releases to date.



The premium NFT agency released their first NFT with 'Decentraboard' on August 14 with the first-ever NFT curated billboard which sold out in minutes. The artworks of the owners of the shared space were displayed on a billboard in Times Square, New York for an NFT 'history making moment' and are continuing to be displayed in iconic locations around the world.



To access ENVOY Network and its unique NFT releases, you need to pre-register at their website: https://envoy.art to gain access, receive updates about upcoming auctions and advance notifications.



For more information about ENVOY Network please go to: https://envoy.art or join their Telegram group: https://t.me/envoynetwork



Wen Lambo NFT images and video, Founder biographies, ENVOY Network logo, FAQs on ENVOY Network and NFT's can be accessed here.



More information on Wen Lambo can be accessed here and the website is wenlambo.pablolucker.com.

All media enquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE ENVOY

Related Links

https://envoy.art

