Envoy Solutions Continues Expansion in Mid-Atlantic Region With Acquisition of PJP

GLENVIEW, Ill., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions, a diversified distribution company, has entered into an agreement to acquire Penn Jersey Paper Co. ("PJP"), based in Philadelphia, PA. The nearly 60-year-old company has a significant presence in the Mid-Atlantic as a market leader in cleaning products, foodservice disposables, and janitorial supplies. PJP prides itself on finding solutions for customers with the company's rich expertise and specialized equipment for small cafes, large catering facilities, and everything in between. PJP also takes a thoughtful and creative approach with disposable packaging that serves a wide range of functions, from improving safety to enhancing marketing. This acquisition is part of Envoy Solutions' ambitious approach to build a national platform offering facilities supplies, foodservice disposables, packaging solutions, and specialty marketing solutions. With this new partnership, Envoy Solutions is well-positioned to achieve its vision of making buildings cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day.

PJP is the latest in a series of companies joining Envoy Solutions' growing portfolio, which includes North American, WAXIE, Southeastern Paper Group, and recently announced, Daycon. PJP currently supports 2,000 customers from across Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and Virginia. The combined company will employ more than 2,200 workers, operate a network of 42 distribution centers, and support more than 45,000 customers nationwide.

"I couldn't be happier that the Furia family has put their trust in Envoy Solutions. I look forward to working with the whole PJP team," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "As we continue to expand our footprint from coast to coast, our customers will increasingly benefit from more products and more solutions, supported by more knowledgeable category experts. Our goal is to leverage best practices from each family-owned business to create the best customer experience, along with the strongest supplier partnerships in the industry."

PJP's owner, Thomas R. Furia Sr., founded Penn Jersey Paper Company in 1963. Through his leadership, the company expanded from a small packaging supplier for supermarkets to a significant distributor of essential products for restaurants, hospitals, schools, and more. The company's success now spans three generations; Thomas R. Furia Jr. is President and COO and Thomas Furia III is Vice President of Supply Chain Management.

"Our objective was to align ourselves with a partner who values the strength of the PJP brand and whose culture aligns with our Think Customer First strategy," said Thomas R. Furia Jr. "Envoy Solutions provides us with the resources to broaden our position in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast marketplaces. With the addition of PJP, the Envoys Solutions team is enhancing their product offering of foodservice disposables. By joining Envoy Solutions, we are well-positioned to expand our jan-san and commercial foodservice equipment and supplies business. We are excited about our future!"

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of proper hand hygiene and facility cleanliness where people live and work. As PJP joins the Envoy Solutions team, this partnership will dramatically increase resources to support heightened demand of essential products to ensure people are safe and healthy and facilities are clean.

About Envoy Solutions:

Envoy Solutions, the nation's premier specialty distribution platform, is helping businesses thrive through a multi-faceted approach to make buildings cleaner and people safer, every day. Our wide array of essential products including sanitary supply, packaging solutions, and foodservice disposables are improving the quality of life at schools, hospitals, offices, and other institutions.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, PJP, and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com

About PJP:

PJP is a market leading distributor that provides essential supplies and services to some of the largest businesses in the U.S. Restaurants, bars, supermarkets, schools, and hospitals depend on our vast portfolio of disposable packaging products to operate every day. We take a creative approach with our packaging by deliberately focusing on presentation to enhance the customer experience.

PJP was founded in 1963 and is based in Philadelphia, Pa. For more information, please visit www.pjponline.com

SOURCE Envoy Solutions