Envoy Solutions expands portfolio of like-minded companies with acquisition of Daycon

GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions, a diversified distribution company, is excited to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Daycon Products Co. (Daycon), based in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Daycon, a 79-year-old distributor and market leader in facility supplies, training services, and sustainable solutions for thousands of customers throughout the region. This acquisition is the result of Envoy Solutions' ambitious approach to build a growing portfolio of like-minded and valued companies across the United States. The move further supports Envoy Solutions' focus on making buildings cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day.

Daycon is the latest in a series of companies joining Envoy Solutions, which is the premier national platform in distributing facility supplies, packaging solutions, and specialty marketing products. Both Envoy Solutions and Daycon are forward-thinking, focused on personalized service, and thrive on problem solving. This exciting milestone presents significant growth opportunities for employees, customers, and supplier partners. The combined company will include 2,000 associates, operate a network of 40 distribution centers and support 43,000 customers nationwide.

According to Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions, "This new partnership with Daycon furthers the organization's ability to combine scale with a high-touch customer-centric approach. Adding Daycon to our complementary businesses with similar cultures and product portfolios ultimately improves our ability to better serve our customers and supplier partners, while providing more opportunity for our associates. We can continue to combine the expertise of local sales teams with a wide portfolio of products and deeper category knowledge to solve the industry's toughest challenges."

Daycon is a green-focused company that helps customers achieve healthier spaces for students, workers, and tenants with sustainable cleaning products. In addition, Daycon operates six retail ProCenter locations offering a one-stop-shop for all customers' Jan-San needs: facility supplies, equipment, and training. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1942. Howard M. Cohen has served as CEO for more than 15 Years.

Howard M. Cohen, CEO of Daycon said, "When we looked at the competitive landscape, our goal was to partner with a culturally aligned company that focuses on building long term relationships. The Envoy Solutions team clearly recognizes the value we bring. They will help us become a much stronger company in the eastern region, and accelerate the expansion of our value-added services, such as our OnSite Facilities and Properties platforms, on a national basis. In addition, the partnership with Envoy Solutions will provide our exceptional team more growth opportunities. We are excited for the future together."

This acquisition comes at a critical time. The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed how people work and live by highlighting the need for proper hand hygiene and facility cleanliness. With the addition of Daycon, Envoy Solutions can provide more people with essential products to stay safe and healthy.

About Envoy Solutions:

Envoy Solutions, the nation's premier specialty distribution platform, is helping businesses thrive through a multi-faceted approach to make buildings cleaner and people safer, every day. Our wide array of essential products including sanitary supply, packaging solutions, and foodservice disposables are improving the quality of life at schools, hospitals, offices, and other institutions.

Based in Glenview, IL., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon Products Co. and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com

About Daycon:

Daycon has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of building maintenance supplies for 79 years. The company is built on dedication to personalized service and creating a cleaner, brighter tomorrow for our customers. Daycon provides an array of value-added services, including innovative cleaning products and solutions, consulting and training, inventory management, and coordination and education of green cleaning and sustainability programs. Daycon serves building owners, property managers, contract cleaners, public school systems, and universities.

Our corporate headquarters is located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland with additional retail locations throughout Maryland and Virginia. For more information, please visit www.daycon.com

SOURCE Envoy Solutions