Envoya Emerges from Stealth Mode, Unveils Revolutionary Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Platform

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Breaking its Silence and Emerging from Stealth mode. Envoya, a Pioneering Company in the Biotechnology Sector, Today Announces the Soft Launch of its Revolutionary Drug Delivery Platform for Gene Therapy.

Backed by pre-seed funding of over 2M USD, the company is on a mission to redefine gene therapy through its cutting-edge combination of biopolymer-nanoparticles and artificial intelligence (AI). Envoya's platform is a game-changer, designed to overcome the limitations of current gene therapy delivery technologies like viral vectors and lipid nanoparticles, which have been hindered by safety concerns, limited payload capacities and restricted tissue-targeting. Envoya offers a safer, more efficient alternative that is engineered for the future of medicine. Early Preclinical experiments have shown promising results in multiple oncology indications. This initial success positions the company as a potential disruptor in the field of oncology and rear genetic diseases.

Unparalleled Leadership for Groundbreaking Innovation

Envoya is led by an exceptional founding team. Dr. Shira Orr, CEO and a veteran in the biopolymer industry with post-doctoral studies at Harvard Medical School, founded the company along with Eran Orr, a serial entrepreneur in the healthcare industry who serves as Board Chairman. "At the age of 12 my mother sat me down and told me we have a rare genetic illness in my family" said Dr. Shira Orr. "While investigating the gene therapy market, we realized the main limiting factors in the current drug delivery systems are limited payloads, toxicity and efficiency and targeting. We believe our biopolymer-nanoparticles with the combination of our AI capabilities have overcome these challenges. We are eager to redefine the drug delivery space and create safer and reliable therapeutics for millions of patients."

The leadership team is rounded out by Chief Product Officer (CPO) Ori Shaashua, a seasoned veteran in the AI industry, Alysa Langburt, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Trinayan Kashyap, VP of Research. Ori Shaashua emphasized, "Marrying AI with medical science is the need of the hour. Our platform is more than just a blend of technology and biology; it's a testament to what can be achieved when multidisciplinary experts unite with a common purpose." Trinayan Kashyap remarks "Envoya's platform presents an optimized and precise delivery option for gene therapy, with the potential to revolutionize the therapeutic landscape of oncology and genetic disease". Alysa Langburt added, "We are actively pursuing partnerships to amplify our platform's reach and impact, offering a unique opportunity for visionary organizations to influence the future of healthcare."

Envoya is a leading pioneer in the field of advanced biomedical technology dedicated to revolutionize the world of gene therapy through the development of their drug delivery platform, utilizing machine learning and optimizes biocompatible nanoparticles that are tailored for unique payloads and specific target tissues and cells.

