enVu to Demonstrate Experience Technology at AAM Museum Expo

Marketing technology across the STRATACACHE family will be featured in the booth including an immersive augmented reality technology that works to transform existing environments; the analytics platform Walkbase, Digital Signage capabilities and SuperLumin caching solutions.

Additionally, Jimmy Abraham, COO of enVu, will be speaking on "Experience Technology for an Enhanced Visitor Experience," including an AR product demonstration Tuesday, May 8 at 4:30 pm in the Technology Innovation Theater.

"The AAM Museum Expo is the perfect place to showcase how enVu's Experience Technology can upgrade and innovate the museum space without heavy construction costs. Our marketing technology succeeds in enhancing the learning environment, while evaluating and improving the visitors experience," said Jimmy Abraham, COO of enVu.

Highlighted solutions in booth 1841 include:

AR Immersive Experience: This guest experience seamlessly integrates augmented reality and enVu's booth structure without the use of 3D glasses, creating an immersive augmented reality experience that works to transform existing structures and environments

SuperLumin NitroCast 4.1: This accelerated multimedia distribution solution allows more devices, in the tens of thousands, to access content at the same time without network congestion. by identifying frequently requested data and stores it on a local device, this solution eliminates the need to repeatedly transmit the same content, saving money and delivering an improved overall experience.

Customer Insights: Customer insights play a key part in enhancing and personalizing the audience experience, empowering retailers to learn deeply about shopping preferences and behaviors. Highly advanced in-store retail analytics technology will continuously capture, measure and display real-time data from booth visitors' interactions with Scala's shopper engagement solutions. All the insights gathered are flexible and customizable to examine your KPIs and assist with marketing and retail strategy definition.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 2 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

About enVu

enVu, a STRATACACHE company, is a full service digital interactive media production company based in Dayton, Ohio with offices in Clearwater, Los Angeles and Montreal. enVu transforms events, retail and brick and mortar spaces with captivating, shareable, digital interactive brand experiences. By seamlessly integrating brand storytelling with gestural, touch and mobile interactivity, enVu provides brands with immersive experiences to target, engage and influence consumer behavior. enVu brings expertise to each stage of an interactive-media activation, from creative concept and design, through installation, launch and post launch support and reporting.

