EnvyPak offers sustainable clear flexible packaging solutions for industry

With that in mind, EnvyPak manufactures clear polypropylene flexible packaging that is durable, reusable and recyclable. Yet it still does what a package should do - it provides security, protection and convenience for many types of products, from protective industry-specific packaging to creative, eye-catching private label packaging that makes a statement in the marketplace.

Materials that matter

EnvyPak materials measure up to consumer packaging expectations. Their flexible packaging is 100% recyclable, crystal-clear and available in multiple thicknesses to suit a variety of products. "Its 'Green' strength comes from its capacity for re-use and how easily it can be recycled," said Michele Cole, President of EnvyPak.

A biodegradable alternative, with EcoPure® additive, makes the EnvyPak poly biodegradable but does not compromise recyclability; and it maintains the same shelf life as the regular standard poly counterpart.

Additionally, EnvyPak flexible packaging products are manufactured using clean production technologies and best practices. And they're physically designed to use less raw material and energy.

Right-sized flexible packaging

Savvy consumers and retailers are also demanding packaging that better fits what it's storing and protecting.

According to Mintel, a leading market intelligence agency that tracks consumer spending and attitudes, a whopping 48% of consumers believe online stores need to do a better job of sending delivery items in packaging that better fits the products size.

"EnvyPak's right-sized, flexible packaging reduces the environmental footprint of the product and offers a reusable, recyclable package that consumers can feel good about," Cole said.

Rapid prototype development, small batch trials and testing ensure that brands working with EnvyPak receive a smooth, efficient product construction from start to finish.

A last word

In order to cover industry specific packaging requirements, EnvyPak works closely with specifiers to help determine the exact package design and construction to influence the product's overall presentation.

EnvyPak offers stock standard package sizes and made to order custom polypropylene retail display pouches, as well as a variety of film weights, textures, interactive print decoration and openings.

"Brand owners understand that packaging is more than just a way to deliver their product to consumers. Packaging tells a brand's story and creates a consumer experience," said Michele Cole, President, EnvyPak.

About EnvyPak

EnvyPak, a division of Univenture, is based in Ohio, and manufactures the best-looking and best-performing polypropylene direct mail and packaging products in the marketplace. EnvyPak has been used by prestigious brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Citibank, PNC Bank, Target and others.

Contact EnvyPak at: https://www.envypak.com/contact-us/ or phone 877-835-3052.

SOURCE EnvyPak