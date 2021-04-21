EnvyPak reaffirms its "Green strengths" in support of Earth Day 2021

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting the beauty and health of our natural world is something we can all support. With that in mind, EnvyPak is encouraging users of its 100% recyclable polypropylene products to take the natural "next steps" to reuse and recycle their products after their initial purpose has been fulfilled.

"Every day, the seemingly small decisions we make to reuse, reduce, and recycle can lead to positive environmental impact over time," said Michele Cole, President of EnvyPak.

EnvyPak, based in Marysville, Ohio, manufactures crystal clear, fully constructed plastic envelopes and clear packaging products from 100% recyclable polypropylene. A biodegradable version is also available.

Cole continued, "Good stewardship of our environment is about more than just what materials we use. It's about the responsible decisions we should make after the product's initial purpose has been fulfilled. What are the simple, next steps we can take that add up to make a difference?"

As a matter of fact, Cole wants you to know, the "Green strength" of EnvyPak's 100% polypropylene material is its capacity for re-use as an archival product. Polypropylene is an extremely strong, durable, archival and common recyclable material.

It is so inert and protective that it is frequently used for archiving, or when product re-use is needed to decrease material consumption and save energy.



Designed with a reduction of materials and package re-use in mind, all EnvyPak products are 100% archival safe and store important material without damaging the contents.



EnvyPak materials have undergone independent laboratory (PAT) Photographic Activity Tests to confirm no harmful environmental reactions occur with their use.

EnvyPak envelopes and packaging products can be re-used as an ongoing storage for photos, papers and other collectibles that require archival-safe protection.

Companies that use EnvyPak envelopes for direct mail can also reduce their overall volume of mailings. A single EnvyPak mailing often earns higher results than multiple paper envelope mailings.

"Our customer results have shown that using EnvyPak polypropylene mailers drives engagement and interaction in such a way that companies don't need multiple mailings to get a higher return on investment," Cole said.

About EnvyPak

EnvyPak, a division of Univenture, Inc., was launched in 2003 after 10 years of research into how to use technology to manufacture high-quality constructed clear envelopes. Their products have been used by prestigious brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Citibank, Disney, Target and others.

